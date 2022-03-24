Trial for Trenton police officer accused of child sex crimes continued for third time

Mar. 24—A trial scheduled to begin Monday for a former Trenton police officer facing multiple sex charges involving children has been continued until this summer.

It is the third time the trial has been continued and 13 months since he was indicted.

Danny L. Greene, 66, was indicted in February 2020 by a Butler County grand jury on two counts of rape involving a victim younger than 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to 2008 and he retired as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff's Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.

The crimes were alleged to have happened between Aug. 10, 2004, and Aug. 28, 2019, according to the indictment. Prosecutors say there are multiple accusers known to Greene.

In May, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard set his trial for Oct. 25, but the trial date has been moved to Dec. 13. Then December trial date was continued at the request of the defense to this month.

Greene's attorney, Richard Hyde said in December in his continuance request he has a medical issue that would affect his mobility during a five-day trial. Hyde told the Journal-News this week the medical issue is ongoing and his mobility is again affected, so he requested another continuance.

Howard set the new trial date for June 13.

Greene is free on $50,000 cash or surety bond. He is fitted with a GPS monitor and the judge told him not to have any contact with his accusers or anyone younger than 18.