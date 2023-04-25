Trial of two brothers accused in Ethan Liming's death is delayed until September

The trial of two brothers accused in the death of Ethan Liming that was scheduled to begin next Monday has been delayed until Sept. 13.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennie Shuki requested the delay “due to public safety concerns in Akron at this time, as well as the special facts and circumstances of this particular case,” according to court records.

Shuki said during a virtual pretrial in the case last week that she didn’t have a place to meet with witnesses because of court employees working remotely. This step was taken because of safety concerns related to the decision of a special grand jury last week not to indict eight Akron officers in the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker. The Summit County Courthouse will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Deshawn and Tyler Stafford are charged with involuntary manslaughter and other offenses related to Liming’s June 2 death outside Akron’s IPromise School.

Liming and three high school friends drove to IPromise after dark with two gel pellet toy guns, police and defense attorneys say.

They say Liming’s group ambused a group of young men playing basketball, spraying them with scores of gel pellets. The basketball players initially tried to run but then confronted Liming and his friends.

Liming fell in the parking lot, hitting his head on the asphalt in a blow that proved fatal, autopsy results show.

Attorneys for the brothers say this was self-defense.

