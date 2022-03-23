Trial under way for man who shot daughter's boyfriend

Mar. 23—LIMA — Michael Sheets, in the early morning hours of April 12, 2020, shot his daughter's boyfriend in the knee.

Those facts were undisputed as Sheets' jury trial got underway Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. A host of other allegations was disputed when the victim took the witness stand.

Sheets, 48, of Lima, is charged with one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree that includes a three-year firearm specification. The indictment alleges that Sheets did knowingly cause physical harm to Bradley Hutton by means of a deadly weapon.

During their opening statements to jurors, attorneys put forth drastically differing versions of what the facts of the case would show.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart said the state would prove beyond reasonable doubt that Sheets turned a verbal argument with Hutton — his daughter's boyfriend — into something quite different on the night in question when he introduced a handgun into the mix.

"That's when the circumstances changed," Everhart said of what was until that point little more than an alcohol-fueled argument between the two men.

"The facts are not overly complex," Everhart told jurors. "In fact, they're pretty simple."

Defense attorney Thomas Lucente suggested there was more to the incident than prosecutors allege. He said that during their argument Sheets asked Hutton to leave his home prior to the shooting and that Hutton refused. "The argument intensified. Mike pulled out a gun. He wanted this intruder to leave his home," Lucente said, telling jurors the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Hutton was called as the state's first witness. He testified that on April 11, 2020, he had accompanied Bailey Sheets to her father's home for an evening of socializing. Hutton said he had met Sheets only one time previously and found him to be friendly.

In the early hours of April 12, Hutton testified, Bailey Sheets and her father began to have a discussion about the discipline of Ms. Sheets' daughter that "seemed to be cordial at the beginning and then seemed to get more heated."

Hutton said he interjected his thoughts with what turned out to be an unwelcome opinion and Michael Sheets responded "by telling me to shut my (f-ing) mouth."

"I tried to apologize and turned to walk away. I was going to leave the home, intoxicated or not," Hutton testified. "Then he (Sheets) walked over and got a gun and said 'do you want to lose a knee?' or something like that. Then my ears started ringing and I realized he shot me."

Hutton admitted he initially lied to police at a Lima hospital about the incident, making up a story about being shot by an unknown passer-by on a Lima street. He said he fabricated the story" because I didn't want to involve Mike (Sheets) in any way, shape or form."

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Carp asked a series of questions of Hutton that seemed to be in response to Lucente's self-defense claim.

"Did you have a gun?"

"Did you threaten the defendant?"

"Did you get in his face?

"Did you put your hands on the defendant?"

"Did the defendant ask you to leave?" Carp asked.

Hutton answered "no" to each of the questions.

Testimony in the trial will resume Wednesday morning.

