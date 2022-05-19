Trial underway in alleged rape at Danvers detox program

May 19—DANVERS — The 31-year-old woman had been through detox before, prosecutor Lindsay Nasson told a Salem Superior Court jury Wednesday.

In March 2018, she was again at a low point in her life, having relapsed into heroin and crack cocaine use, when she checked into what is now Beth Israel Lahey Health's program on Middleton Road in Danvers.

"She knew what to expect when she checked in," Nasson told jurors. There would be medications, meeting a case manager and meeting other patients in recovery groups.

"What she did not expect and what she did not agree to is to wake up in the middle of the night with a man's fingers inside her," Nasson said, as she pointed to Pasquale Piantedosi.

Piantedosi, 59, of Saugus, is charged with two counts of rape — incidents he and his lawyer say never happened.

"There is no evidence, not a scintilla of evidence, that corroborates or backs up (her) allegations," veteran defense attorney Bernard Grossberg told jurors in his opening statement.

Instead, Grossberg told jurors, the woman's allegations "are either — and you will see — a blatant lie," aimed at winning a civil lawsuit she later filed, "or a product of the side effects of all the drugs she had been taking for years plus the medication she was taking that evening."

Piantedosi had been working at the facility as a "recovery specialist" for a few weeks, Nasson told the jury. It's a job that doesn't require specific training. His overnight shift required him to take detoxing patients out for smoke breaks, help with laundry — and at night, perform room checks every half hour, "to make sure everyone is alive and OK."

Late on the evening of March 8, the woman and several other patients went out for a smoke break, supervised by Piantedosi. "As he was leading them back to the building, he approached her," Nasson told jurors. "Hey, what's your name? I haven't seen you around here before."

Story continues

The woman told investigators she ignored him.

She took her prescribed medications — methadone, Tylenol, Advil, Benadryl and melatonin — and went to her room to sleep.

She told investigators that she was awoken by the feeling of being penetrated and saw Piantedosi, who quickly pulled his hand away and left.

The woman stayed in bed, "praying and pretending it didn't happen," until she fell asleep.

Then it happened again, Nasson told jurors. This time, the woman told investigators that she yelled at him to leave.

"He said, 'Don't worry, I left a little gift for you,'" the prosecutor said. On the nightstand was a pill and a lighter — both of them items that could get her thrown out of the program.

Grossberg suggested that the woman's actions — saying nothing, staying in the bed, not seeking help — were not typical of what a sexual assault victim would do. "Anything a woman would do in that circumstance, she did not do," Grossberg told the jury.

And no one heard her yelling, he said.

He also questioned her timeline and told jurors the woman decided not to take part in a sexual assault examination at Beverly Hospital after she was taken there by ambulance the following day.

Grossberg called the accuser "a hard core drug addict" for half her life, and suggested that she was hallucinating.

But he also offered another motive: Within days of being interviewed by a Danvers police detective, she'd hired a lawyer for a civil lawsuit.

And he said he expects to elicit testimony from a witness who was told "we just got a staff member fired and he's got a lot of money."

Testimony in the case will resume on Friday. Judge Jeff Karp told jurors that he anticipates the trial will continue through Tuesday.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis