Trial underway for Bradenton man charged in 2021 fatal shooting of his girlfriend’s ex

The trial for a 2021 shooting that left a 26-year-old Bradenton man dead is underway.

Shamar Dequez Johnson, 24, appeared in a Manatee County courtroom Wednesday before Circuit Court Judge Frederick Mercurio for the Sept. 11 2021 fatal shooting of Cecil V. Richardson.

Johnson, who has already undergone a “Stand Your Ground” hearing, conceded alongside his defense attorney Sean Powers Wednesday that he was the shooter but is arguing self-defense against charges of second-degree murder.

He is one of two people charged in connection to the shooting.

Chanelle Michelle Lawson, who was Richardson’s ex-girlfriend and Johnson’s current girlfriend at the time of the shooting, was the first suspect arrested in the case.

She is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact and has a hearing coming up on Dec. 14, according to court records.

What’s happened so far at Wednesday’s trial

Prosecutors said Wednesday in court that Johnson went down to get weed out of Lawson’s car, a silver-gray Honda, and noticed her tires were flat. Lawson was allegedly mad, thinking Richardson was responsible, and posted about it on Facebook. In response, Richardson texted her to ask about the post.

Johnson and Richardson allegedly then went to smoke weed in the car. At some point, Richardson pulled up and told Lawson to get his stuff out of the apartment. An argument then ensued.

More details about the shooting





Richardson and Lawson shared a child together and had an on-again, off-again relationship, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

Prosecutors say Johnson fatally fired four rounds at Richardson after a brief argument in the parking lot of the Preserve on 51st Apartments in the 4800 block of 51st Street W., in Bradenton.

Investigators say Lawson and Johnson immediately fled the scene of the shooting, with Lawson allegedly dropping Johnson off at an unknown location and refusing to share that information with law enforcement.

She was later taken to the hospital because one of the bullets struck her left index finger, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

Police say Johnson was later arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in the 4800 block of 51st Street W., which is the same apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

In 2019, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to another domestic dispute between Lawson and Richardson, with an arrest report showing that Lawson began punching and kicking her boyfriend after an argument.

As Richardson tried to drive away after the altercation, deputies say Lawson used her own car to crash into the driver’s side of his vehicle.

Johnson also previously spent time in jail for selling fentanyl and fleeing to elude law enforcement officers, court records show.