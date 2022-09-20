Trial to get underway in DWI accident that left two Harlingen women dead

Sep. 19—More than two years after two Harlingen women were killed by a suspected drunk driver, jury selection in the case began Monday.

Jose Junior Lincoln, 42, is suspected of driving drunk when the truck he was driving slammed into an SUV that was occupied by Minerva Garza Partida, 51, and her daughter, Ashley Partida, 27, who both died at the scene.

The case is being heard before 404th state District Judge Ricardo M. Adobbati. Lincoln is charged and was indicted Oct. 21, 2020, on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of manslaughter.

According to May 5, 2022, court documents, Lincoln's attorney filed a motion in an attempt to get the indictment against him quashed, but his motion was denied.

If found guilty on the charges, Lincoln has elected to have his punishment accessed by a jury, court documents reflect.

The accident happened at 11 p.m. July 13, 2020, at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Eye Street in Harlingen. Authorities said they women were out to get ice cream.

Harlingen police said Lincoln was drunk as he drove eastbound on Tyler and struck a gray SUV at the intersection.

The force of crash caused the truck to roll over and lose its front tires, police said.

Lincoln was taken to an area hospital that night.

He is now charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $250,000 on each charge for a total of $500,000. However, court records reflect that on Feb. 25, 2021, his bond was reduced to $50,000.

Several Harlingen police officers and EMS personnel have been subpoenaed to testify in the case, court documents reflect.