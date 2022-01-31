Trial underway for Florida's GOP voting restrictions law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ron DeSantis
    Ron DeSantis
    American politician
  • Donald Trump
  • Mark E. Walker
    United States District Judge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A trial challenging Florida’s new voting restrictions began Monday with civil rights groups moving to block the sweeping Republican election law as an unnecessary burden on the right to cast ballots.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker is hearing the case, which combines a flurry of lawsuits from advocacy groups that sued shortly after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill last spring, proclaiming he was securing election integrity.

The start of the trial marked another chapter in the national debate over voting rights, following a wave of state GOP bills that tightened access to mail and early balloting as Republicans cling to former President Donald Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis supported the new restrictions even while maintaining that the state carried out an unblemished election in 2020. Still, as he runs for reelection and eyes a possible 2024 presidential run, DeSantis has citied unspecified instances of voter fraud as reason to create a law enforcement agency to investigate election crimes, underscoring the lingering influence of Trump's fraud claims on the Republican base.

Florida's law forbids ballot drop boxes from being used outside of early voting hours and requires election supervisors to assign an employee to watch the drop box or face a $25,000 fine.

It also requires a driver's license number, state ID number or last four digits of a Social Security number to request a mail ballot. A request for a mail ballot is only valid for the next general election rather than two general election cycles, under another of the law's many provisions. Supporters of the law argued the changes were necessary to preserve election security.

During Monday's hearing, Cecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, told the judge that the law needlessly dissuades voters from casting ballots after an election in which people heavily used mail voting without issue.

“It's just limitations on ways to vote for fears of things that are not happening," she said.

Nationally, Democrats have failed to unite behind federal voting rights legislation that Democratic President Joe Biden, civil rights leaders and other proponents have argued is vital to protecting Democracy in the U.S amid the new state rules.

The most recent push collapsed in January, when Democrats could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both Democrats, to change the Senate procedures on a voting package and allow a simple majority to advance it.

The Florida trial is expected to last two weeks, though Judge Walker on Monday signaled it could go longer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi to go on trial for election fraud Feb. 14 -source

    Suu Kyi faces trial in more than a dozen cases and so far has been sentenced to a combined six years in detention by a court in the capital Naypyitaw, in legal proceedings derided by the international community as a sham. She has denied the military's accusations of fraud in a 2020 poll swept by her National League for Democracy (NLD) party. Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is accused of influencing the election commission during the ballot.

  • Livonia police return stolen packages after locating suspected thieves

    At least 20 packages taken from apartments and homes have been returned to their rightful owners after Livonia police located a car that had two people and plenty of boxes inside it. Bodycam footage shows the moments leading up to their arrest.

  • How to watch Louisville basketball vs. North Carolina: Tip-off time, broadcast info

    What you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as the Cardinals host the Tar Heels on Tuesday.

  • Doctor killed girlfriend’s father with poison in coffee, civil court finds

    Partner and her mother also fell seriously ill after thallium was added to coffee pot, according to judgment

  • Kyiv approves Biden pick for ambassador to Ukraine

    Bridget Brink has been the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia since 2019.

  • Robots serve meals at Beijing Winter Olympics

    Robots have taken over the cafeteria at the Beijing Winter Olympics media center. The eye-catching setup has a drawn a lot of attention, with plates of food descending from the ceiling to diners below. (Jan. 31)

  • Florida voting law put under the microscope in federal court

    Florida is one of 19 states that enacted new voting restrictions last year that critics allege will amount to voter suppression.

  • Five things to know about the federal trial over Florida’s new voting law

    As the 2022 midterms heat up, a federal trial over a Florida voting law that put in new restrictions for mail-in ballots and the use of drop boxes is underway.

  • Trump World adjusts to the growing influence of vaccine skeptics within its ranks

    The former president was set to lean into booster shots and his stewardship of Operation Warp Speed. That’s changed.

  • Republicans react to former President Donald Trump's comments about Jan. 6th

    Republicans on Capitol Hill today are speaking out against former President Donald Trump's comments at a rally in Texas over the weekend where he reportedly suggested that he might pardon rioters who took part in the Jan. 6th Capitol attacks. He also seemed to make a startling admission Stating that he wanted former Vice President Mike Pence to "overturn the election."

  • Federal judge blocks enforcement of Texas's anti-BDS law

    A federal judge on Friday blocked a Texas law barring government entities from doing business with contractors that participated in boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) activity from being enforced against a Palestinian-American contractor, saying that the law infringed on the contractor's First Amendment rights.Houston-based A&R Engineering and Testing Inc., which is owned by Palestinian-American Rasmy Hassouna, in October filed a...

  • Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help

    The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden's presidential election victory is asking the FBI for security help after the former president railed against prosecutors investigating him. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Sunday wrote a letter to the FBI office in Atlanta asking for a risk assessment of the county courthouse, where her office is located, and government center. At his rally Saturday night outside Houston, Trump lashed out against the ongoing investigations in New York, Georgia and Washington and called on his supporters to stage mass protests if he is mistreated by them.

  • Turkish president Erdoğan fires government statistics chief as inflation rate skyrockets

    Sait Erdal Dincer replaced less than a year after his appointment by Erhan Cetinkaya, who served as vice president of Turkey's banking regulation agency. No reason was given for the move.

  • The Talk - Patrick Wilson Talks Big 'underwater' Action Scenes in 'Moonfall'

    Patrick Wilson discusses his new action film "Moonfall," Monday on "The Talk." "It's a disaster, sci-fi movie, just like you would think. It's so much fun. It's a great escape, especially these days. Go see it in the theatre, see it on biggest screen you can and have a blast." Amanda Kloots asks, "Were you more underwater in this movie or in 'Aquaman?'" Wilson reveals, "In this. In 'Aquaman' we're flying, acting like we're in water, spoiler alert! In this, they actually, they flooded a whole hotel lobby... you kind of wonder how it's going to be, and you kind of go outside and you go, oh right, that big tank is just going to dump over. And then they kind of baby proof the corners just like you do at home. And then they just say well, good luck. And it just chucks you around the room. They're very careful, but that's basically what happens."

  • US Senate candidate Jim Lamon explains why he falsely claimed to be an Arizona elector

    Jim Lamon, a candidate for U.S. Senate, said he signed a document falsely asserting he had the power to cast Arizona's electoral votes for Trump because he thought it was only a contingency plan.

  • Trump's Grip on GOP Faces New Strains

    About halfway into his Texas rally Saturday evening, Donald Trump pivoted toward the teleprompter and away from a meandering set of grievances to rattle off a tightly prepared list of President Joe Biden’s failings and his own achievements. “Let’s simply compare the records,” Trump said, as supporters in “Trump 2024” shirts cheered behind him, framed perfectly in the television shot. Trump, who later went on to talk about “that beautiful, beautiful house that happens to be white,” has left incre

  • Confederate Flags, Conspiracies, and the Ghost of JFK Jr.: What I Saw at Trump’s Bananas Texas Rally

    It’s part roadshow and part religious revival, but the show is a grift and the religion being revived is fascism

  • Here we go again, with another money sucking Arizona election audit

    Arizona's never-ending election audit now enters what surely should be its final phase. Here's why this is a total waste of time ... and our money.

  • Poll: Abbott leads GOP primary, O'Rourke by wide margins

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) appears comfortably ahead of both Republicans who are challenging him in the March primary election and the well-funded Democrat he is likely to face in November’s general election, a new poll has found.

  • South Carolina candidate for governor says he’s switching parties after $15 wage split

    “By refusing to adhere to this important party platform issue, Mr. Cunningham has created great division within the Democratic Party,” Gary Votour said.