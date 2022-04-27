Trial underway in Harrison Twp. murder case; co-defendant pleads to lesser charge

Apr. 27—One of two men charged with murder following a chase in November 2020 that ended in a Dayton man's death and a vehicle shot more than 20 times in Harrison Twp. has reached a plea agreement.

Michael David Allen, 25, entered a guilty plea to a bill of information for involuntary manslaughter, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

A jury trial for co-defendant Re'al Treshon Streety, 22, is underway in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was indicted for two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability for a previous conviction.

The victim, 26-year-old Devin Wilson of Dayton, was found dead inside a vehicle facing the wrong way on Shiloh Springs Road after the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a report around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 7, 2020, of several rounds of gunfire in the area. Wilson had been shot in the head and his vehicle was shot more than 20 times, according to an affidavit.

An investigation determined the shooting followed an altercation at the RSVP Ultra Lounge in Clayton. When Wilson and his friends left the nightclub, there was a second fight in the parking lot. Wilson left in his vehicle with a passenger. Allen and Streety were in a vehicle and were pursuing and shooting at the vehicle occupied by Wilson and a second person. Allen was identified as the driver and Streety as the shooter, according to court records.

The gunfire hit Wilson multiple times, causing him to lose control. Wilson died from his injuries, but his passenger was able to flee after the vehicle crashed.

Allen and Streety are each held on a $950,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, records show.