Trial underway for New London man charged with ordering murder from prison

Feb. 5—Less than two years into his 15-year prison sentence for shooting and killing a man during a drug dispute in 2015, police said, Shaquan Lee-Seales made damning calls from a recorded prison phone.

In those calls, expected to be played for a six-member jury during a New London Superior Court trial that started on Monday, police said Lee-Seales ordered the killing of his son's mother and her boyfriend.

The recorded calls are expected to be a key piece of the state's evidence against Lee-Seales, the 29-year-old New London man who rejected an offer of 18 years in prison and instead took his case to trial. He has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges that include conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. Four others already were convicted in connection with the case.

Police said Lee-Seales made calls from the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield on Nov. 24, 2019, the same day a shooting took place at the New London home of Nicole Rivera-Ramos, his child's mother.

Transcripts from the phone calls show Lee-Seales told his cousin and an acquaintance, Nitasia Sutton, he was angry his son didn't visit him in prison more often and that Rivera-Ramos let her boyfriend tell his son he had two fathers, police said.

"Tell Bless to send that little (expletive) 'Sakye' over there right now. I'm not playing (expletive). I don't give a (expletive). Sling that. Empty it. You think it's a game my (expletive). You're going to know I'm not playing (expletive). I don't give a (expletive)," Lee-Seales said, according to police reports.

Assistant State's Attorney Steven Carney on Monday presented evidence to jurors of what prosecutors allege was the outcome of those calls.

The "Sakye" referred to in the phone call is Sakye Reels-Felder, who police said carried out Lee-Seales' alleged request to "sling that," or fire a gun, and is now serving an eight-year prison sentence after being convicted of attempted first-degree assault. Bless is Bless Seales, Lee-Seales' brother, who also has an assault conviction from a different case, and is serving a 10-year sentence.

At 11:28 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2019, police were dispatched to the Londonberry Gardens apartment complex at 168 Third Ave. for reports of gunfire at the home of Rivera-Ramos. New London Police Detective Brian Lawrie testified Monday that someone shot through the second-floor window where three young children were sleeping.

No one was hit, but the bullet traveled through the wall and into a closet in an adjoining bedroom. Lawrie also testified about the three men, captured on surveillance video, who were outside the apartment that night. Police said Kion Wilbur was there with Reels-Felder and Bless Seales. Wilbur is serving a 30-month sentence. Sutton served a nine-month sentence for her role.

Lee-Seales watched the video evidence at Monday's trial dressed in street clothes, seated in the courtroom next to his defense attorney Sebastian DeSantis. Lee-Seales faces the possibility of decades more in prison if convicted. His current sentence does not end until 2031.

The only hiccup at Monday's trial was blamed on new technology in the courtroom. A laser pointer typically used by witnesses from the stand to point out locations on projected photos appeared to be incompatible with the new large-screen television monitor in the courtroom. The laser could not be seen by some viewers, prompting Superior Court Judge Shari Murphy to request that Carney use other means to make his point.

