Trial underway for man accused of fatally shooting his wife in 2020

TAVARES — Jurors are hearing the case of a 77-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his wife of 55 years in 2020.

Morris Lee Reynolds, who is now 79, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in the slaying of his wife, Joyce, on Feb. 7, 2020. She was 75 years old.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the 33000 block of Pennbrooke Parkway in Leesburg on Feb. 7, 2020, when a woman called 911 and said “police,” and then “help.” There was a pause, and then the call was disconnected.

The dispatcher called back. At first there was no voice, just the sound of buttons being pushed. “The second time, a voice said what was believed to be ‘please not police’ and nothing else,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Deputies found Mrs. Reynolds dead, lying on the floor. She had been shot and a bloody knife was beside her.

Morris Reynolds was also covered in blood with a gunshot wound to the lower left side of his face and a stab wound to his chest. He had tried to kill himself with both weapons.

He told deputies he was arguing with his wife. “That’s the gun I shot her with,” he said, pointing to a pistol on the kitchen counter.

State and defense experts have different views of defendant

At issue in the case is the defendant's mental state. Defense psychologist Valerie McClain, Ph.D., said Reynolds suffered from major depression disorder. It was a recurring problem, she testified Wednesday. “I don’t think he appreciated his actions or consequences.”

The defense filed notice of an insanity defense in October.

“At the time of the offense, and for a period of time beforehand, the defendant was prescribed numerous medications that impacted his cognitive abilities. Moreover, counsel has reason to believe that the medications were not being administered/ingested correctly,” the filing says.

The filing also says Reynolds suffered from dementia, neurocognitive disorder, major depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. He had been hospitalized twice, 20 years apart.

However, the state’s expert, Jason Demery, Ph.D., while agreeing that Reynolds suffered from depression, disagreed that it approached anything like psychosis.

After interviewing Reynolds in jail last year, Demery found him to be “foggy” on some details but remembered many things, including pulling the trigger. He seemed remorseful, Demery said.

He said the couple argued about whether to stay in Florida or to go back to Vermont, a pretty insignificant issue in retrospect, he confessed.

In one of the strangest twists, he told Demery that he handed the phone to his wife so she could call the police.

“I guess I thought that she would be OK,” Reynolds said.

“I remember her saying, ‘What have I done?’ ”

Demery read from his notes about what Reynolds said in his interview.

“I felt so helpless and hopeless. I didn’t think I could go on,” he said. “I guess I didn’t want her to go through it either.”

The 12-member jury was selected Monday. Both the defense and state have rested. Reynolds decided not to testify. After closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations.

