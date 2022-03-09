Trial underway for man accused in Grayfox slaying

The trial for Reginald Grasty began Tuesday, nearly two years after a mutilated body was found on a retired Navy ship in Port Huron.

St. Clair County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Soderberg said in his opening statement Grasty killed William Michael Orlow, of Port Huron, with premeditation and deliberation, the requirements for first-degree murder.

On June 23, 2020, Grayfox Capt. Jim Semerad was working on the ship at 60 Griswold St. in Port Huron when he plugged in a freezer in the ship's engine room to see if it was working.

"That's when he discovered what ultimately ended up being the body of William Orlow, (an) unexpected surprise," Soderberg said.

The arms and legs of Orlow's body were cut off, while the torso was lying on top of them in a garbage bag in the freezer. Orlow suffered many stab wounds and fractures to the ribs and skull, Soderberg said.

He said Semerad immediately called 911, launching a police investigation that combed the entirety of the ship.

Blood covered the sheets, mattress, and wall under what appeared to be a freshly-made bunk bed in the ship's sleeping quarters. Blood was found in a bathroom and linen closet near the bunk bed, Soderberg said.

Soderberg said police found a garbage bag with a bloody blanket that contained Orlow's DNA in a dryer on the ship. Grasty's handprints and fingerprints were on the outside of the bag. The handle of an ax in the ship's kitchen contained Grasty's and Orlow's DNA, but the head only contained Orlow's DNA.

Semerad had invited Orlow to stay on the ship to help take care of it in the winter in September 2019. Shortly after, Orlow and Semerad invited Grasty to stay on the ship, Soderberg said. In October, Orlow left the ship after having a conversation with Semerad, never to be seen again by Semerad.

On January 11, 2020, Semerad writes in the ship's log that both he and Grasty are on the ship, after which he left, Soderberg said. When he returned on Jan. 17, 2020, Grasty was gone.

Frederick Lepley, Grasty's attorney, said there is no evidence to prove Grasty's guilt, only inference and conjecture.

"The prosecutor said this case is about deliberation and premeditation . . . there is no evidence that supports that conclusion," Lepley said.

Lepley said Grasty was a model employee during his time on the ship and Semerad did not notice anything out of the ordinary in Grasty's five months living there.

A jury was seated shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Grasty is charged with open murder and disinterment/mutilation of a corpse. Soderberg said Grasty will be prosecuted under a first-degree premeditated murder theory.

Grasty was identified as a person of interest by police the month after the murder and an arrest warrant was issued in December.

Grasty, who was believed to be homeless, was arrested by the United States Marshals Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team on Jan. 19, 2021, near Jefferson and Conner Street in the city of Detroit, police have said.

