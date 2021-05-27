Trial underway for man charged with 2017 attempted murder

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

May 27—Jury selection continued for a second day on Wednesday in the trial of a Yuba City man charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic on a peace officer, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, building or vehicle.

Leland Oscar Vaca, 40, has been in custody since Dec. 1, 2017 for crimes committed in November 2017.

On November 6, Vaca allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into a home in the 500 block of Cooper Avenue.

The pursuit lasted about half a mile after starting at Reeves Avenue and Almond Street.

During the pursuit, Vaca allegedly fired shots at law enforcement.

After crashing, Vaca allegedly fled on foot, failing to follow commands.

A Sutter County Sheriff's Office deputy and a police officer fired shots at Vaca, who was then taken to the hospital, according to Appeal archives.

The trial will continue today (Thursday) in Sutter County Superior Court.

