Trial underway in Okie Pinokie murder case

Mar. 9—PERU — Eyewitness testimony and subsequent police investigation highlighted days two and three of the jury trial against Brittany Morris, a Jonesboro woman accused of conspiring with two others in May 2018 to lure a Summitville man out to the woods with the intention of robbing him.

Morris is on trial for felony charges of aiding, inducing or causing murder and aiding, inducing or causing robbery, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft, for her alleged role in the death of 21-year-old Drake Smith, whose body was found by mushroom hunters near the parking lot area of the Okie Pinokie woods on May 19, 2018.

According to initial police reports, Smith's body was severely beaten.

One of the case's co-defendants, 24-year-old Marion resident Ethan Cain, has already pleaded guilty to beating Smith to death with a metal breaker bar and was sentenced last month to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Another co-defendant, La Fontaine resident Joshua Kean, who police say also struck Smith with the breaker bar, is also facing numerous charges related to Smith's death. He is currently in jail awaiting his next court date later this month.

But Morris' involvement in Smith's death is a little more complicated than holding an object and physically striking Smith with it, the prosecution in her trial has argued this week.

"She wielded a weapon just as deadly," Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Sinkovics told the jury during his opening arguments, "her cellphone."

And over the past two days of testimony, the state has brought forth numerous witnesses and dozens of exhibits in an effort to solidify that argument — that Morris was one of the main organizers in the plot to rob Smith that day in the woods.

Eyewitness account

One of those witnesses was a woman named Julie Harmon, Cain's former girlfriend.

In her testimony, Harmon stated that Morris would often visit her residence that she shared with Cain in Marion, mostly to listen to music or smoke marijuana.

Story continues

On May 18, 2018, the day before Smith's body was found, Harmon testified that she had had a toothache and had to be taken to the hospital.

When she arrived back home, Morris, Kean and Cain were inside the residence, and Harmon told the court that Morris was "egging" the two men on to rob Smith, adding that Smith "can't fight."

Unaware that there was an organized plot, Harmon told the court that she thought the trio was acting "stupid" and tried to talk them out of it.

The four of them (Morris, Cain, Kean and Harmon) eventually left to go to Walmart in Kean's orange HHR vehicle, according to Harmon's testimony, where Morris had already made a plan to meet up with Smith and go with him in his vehicle to Okie Pinokie.

Shortly after Morris and Smith left for the woods, Cain, Kean and Harmon left to go there, too, Harmon told the court.

Harmon then testified that after arriving at Okie Pinokie, Kean and she stayed in the HHR while Cain went over to Smith's truck.

Morris — who was initially in Smith's truck — then got out and walked over to where Harmon was sitting, and that's when the two women saw an altercation between Smith and Cain take place, Harmon testified.

During the altercation, Cain was able to get Smith into a chokehold, but Smith was starting to "win," Harmon told the court, describing the incident in detail.

It was at that point that Harmon said Kean then grabbed a breaker bar from his car, walked over to where Cain and Smith were fighting and struck Smith with the bar.

Sinkovics asked Harmon to describe the moment the bar struck Smith's body, and the woman paused for a few moments before simply saying, "loud."

Kean then gave the bar to Cain, who struck Smith repetitively in the upper-body region, Harmon testified.

After the incident occurred, Harmon said that the four stole several items from Smith's truck, including beer, drugs, money and a small Bluetooth speaker.

They then left the scene in Kean's HHR, and Harmon testified that Cain threw the breaker bar off of a nearby bridge and later burned Cain and Kean's clothes in a burn pit on Kean's family farm, Harmon stated.

And in an interview with police after Cain and Kean were arrested, Harmon not only detailed the events surrounding Smith's death, but she also led authorities to the location of the burn pit and breaker bar, the prosecution argued.

The police investigation

Another item the prosecution spent several minutes on during the evidence phase of Morris' trial was Smith's Bluetooth speaker, which Harmon said Morris had taken possession of after Smith's death.

On Tuesday, Indiana State Police Det. Wendell Beachy testified that authorities located that Bluetooth speaker in Morris' bedroom, along with a new swimsuit purchased with what Harmon said was money that was stolen from Smith on that day he was killed.

Police also obtained Morris' phone, according to ISP Det. Josh Rozzi, and discovered that Morris' phone was located at Okie Pinokie around the same time that Smith was killed.

On that same phone, Morris had also reportedly used Google and searched for phrases like "accessory to murder," Rozzi testified.

The state still has a few more witnesses — including Cain — before the defense will present its evidence.

It is unclear at this point whether Morris will testify.