Trial underway for Patrick Stedman, Capitol riot suspect from Haddonfield

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hours after being arrested for his presence at the U.S. Capitol riot, a Haddonfield man “cried deep, uncontrollable tears” at a family dinner.

Patrick Stedman, in a recent online appeal for funds, said he wept “not for myself, and not even for my family.

“But for the United States of America I knew and loved,” asserted the 35-year-old dating and relationship coach, who claimed newly inaugurated President Joe Biden had signed his arrest warrant to target “political opponents.”

Court records give a different account, saying a federal judge in Washington, D.C., approved the warrant that sent FBI and police vehicles swarming to Stedman’s home 15 days after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

And the U.S. Justice Department contends Stedman tweeted on the afternoon of the riot, "I was pretty much in the first wave, and we broke down the doors and climbed up the back part of the Capitol building and got all the way into the chambers."

He also tweeted a video of himself that "discussed the details of his presence inside the U.S. Capitol, including sitting in (then House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi's office,” says an affidavit filed with a criminal complaint.

Patrick Stedman trial begins

The legal fight reached a new stage with the start of Stedman's trial on Monday, June 5, in a Washington, D.C., courtroom.

The case is before 14 jurors, two of them unaware they will be alternates. None of the jurors are being named to the public.

The case moved toward a trial in May of this year, when Stedman rejected a proposed plea deal.

Under the deal, Stedman was to admit guilt to a felony charge and see the dismissal of four misdemeanor counts.

The prosecution also was to ask a judge to consider sentencing guidelines of 41 to 51 months in prison.

But Stedman, who has denied any guilt, had previously told the prosecution he would only plead to a single misdemeanor offense.

"I would emphasize he didn't engage in violence, property damage or or threats to anyone," said Stedman's attorney, Rocco Cipparone Jr. of Mullica Hill.

Stedman's fund-raising appeal reports donations of about $43,000 toward legal costs estimated at $180,000.

In requesting contributions about five weeks ago, Stedman noted he’s already paid a social price for joining supporters of former President Donald Trump who overran the Capitol.

Capitol riot defendant has lost friends

“Classmates and family members informed the FBI on me. I was disinvited from family gatherings,” he wrote. “My father and I were kicked out of the wine group he founded 40 years ago. “

He said only two friends from his life before January 2021 have stayed in contact with him, and that his arrest has derailed plans to move to his wife's native Poland.

“I cannot look at my wedding videos; nearly none of the people I see are people I speak to anymore,” wrote Stedman, the married father of two young children.

The prosecution asked for tighter controls on his pretrial release after an incident involving a former classmate who sent tweets mocking Stedman’s job, his high school activities and the likely loss of friendships for the defendant’s family.

"Here are some totally normal yearbook pics of him in the medieval fantasy singing group” at Haddonfield Memorial High School, said one of the snarky tweets from “Mike.”

“As you can imagine, these were the coolest guys in the entire school,” continued Mike, who in another tweet called Stedman “everyone's favorite MAGA dating coach."

In a reply on Twitter in August 2021, Stedman told his 43,000 followers that Mike was “the guy who called the feds on me" and a "loser from high school … and a self admitted porn and video game addict,” according to a prosecution filing.

"These are the kind of people we're up against,” Stedman tweeted. “We will win."

Prosecution: Tweet insulted witness in Capitol riot probe

The prosecution asserted Stedman's tweet about Mike "appears designed to both publicly reveal the identity of someone the defendant believes to be a government witness and to insult and demean that person," the prosecution said in a court filng.

It noted "at least one other Twitter user sent a message to the individual targeted by Stedman’s tweet andcalled the individual a homophobic slur."

In a defense response, Cipparone said Stedman’s tweet reflected frustration with an online harasser and “was not intended…in any way to intimidate any witness against him…"

He told the judge Stedman was apologetic and had agreed to have no contact with known or identified witnesses.

The Justice Department initially charged Stedman with two misdemeanors: unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

But a June 2021 indictment added a more serious felony charge of unlawfully obstructing Congress’s joint session to certify Biden's election.

In a court filing that sought unsuccessfully to dismiss the felony charge, Cipparone said Stedman had no intent to interfere with the Electoral College count “other than through lawful 1st Amendment expression.”

The indictment added two more misdemeanors involving a restricted building or grounds: entering and remaining, and disorderly and disruptive conduct.

In his request to donors, Stedman expressed concern over a possible prison term, noting other riot suspects convicted of his felony have received 4- to 5-year terms.

But Stedman, who said he read the Bible for two hours on the morning of his arrest, also voiced optimism.

“I have received more positive omens and spiritual confirmations at this point than my family and I can count,” he wrote.

