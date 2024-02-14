Trial underway in Riverview football player’s killing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The trial for a man accused of killing a standout Riverview football player is underway.

Nyquan Priester is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Riverview High School graduate Dylan Jenkins.

The 18-year-old was home from college during Christmas break when he was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2021.

He was a bystander during a late-night party at Ackerman Park when he was struck in the back by a stray bullet.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the park at about 11 p.m. after shots were fired into a crowd of nearly 50 people from the back seat of a gold Hyundai in the parking lot.

Detectives later reported that Priester was in the car with Kalvion Turner and two other people who testified in court Tuesday.

“We got in the car, and he asked where the gun was,” Turner said.

Turner was initially charged with principal to second-degree murder with a firearm. However, Priester’s defense attorney is questioning the credibility of his statements.

“The state’s evidence as you’ll see is completely reliant on these three people,” Omar Abdelghany said. “These three people who are gaining a benefit, protecting each other and protecting themselves.”

In an interview with detectives, Turner admitted to being in the car at the time of the shooting but denied firing the gun.

“Just because he got a deal, doesn’t mean he is automatically lying,” Assistant State Attorney Megan McGinn said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.