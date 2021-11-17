A trial was underway Wednesday in Terrebonne Parish for a 75-year-old man accused of child sex crimes.

John Tullis Hellier of Houma is facing two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Dennis Elfert, and Hellier is being represented by court-appointed attorney Kathryn Lirette.

More: Houma man accused of inappropriate behavior with a juvenile

Hellier was originally arrested Jan. 27 following an investigation conducted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a complaint Jan. 24 that he had inappropriately touched a child relative under 12, authorities said. The case was then referred to the department’s Special Victims Unit which launched an investigation.

Also: Attempted murder trial being held at Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center as courthouse undergoes storm repairs

After detectives collected information and evidence, Hellier was taken into custody and transported to the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he remains on $175,000 bail.

Due to the nature of the alleged crimes, no further details were released.

Jury selection concluded Tuesday and opening statements were set to begin Wednesday.

A conviction for indecent behavior with a juvenile carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, two of which must be served without probation, parole or early release.

State District Judge Jason Dagate of Houma is presiding over the trial.

To convict Hellier, the 12-member jury's decision must be unanimous.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Trial underway in Terrebonne for man accused of child sex crimes