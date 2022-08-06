Trial in voyeurism case set for late September

Aug. 6—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of filming a male while urinating — and possessing child sex abuse material — is heading for trial on Sept. 26.

Craig B. Alexander, 26, is heading for trial nearly four years after stacking up three separate cases pertaining to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material and video voyeurism.

On Friday, his attorney Michael "Frenchie" Curtis, on yet another whirlwind tour of the eastern Kentucky court system, asked Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis for an Aug. 26 pretrial date.

"We'll either have it resolved or we're going to trial," Curtis said.

Davis asked whether Curtis intended on filing any more motions in the case — each file is roughly the size of a pre-Internet phone book.

"No judge, I don't think so," Curtis said. "I think I've motioned this case to death."