Trial for woman accused of fatally striking Charlotte deputy could begin next month

The trial for a Massachusetts woman accused of fatally striking a Charlotte County deputies with ties to Southwest Florida could start as soon as next month.

Court records indicate the jury trial for Cassandra Smith, 31, could begin Dec. 12. She's charged with DUI manslaughter; two counts of DUI damage to property or another person; vehicular homicide; and refusing to submit to a DUI test after her license was suspended.

According to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 22, 2022, Smith, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, was driving north on Interstate 75 near mile marker 163, in Punta Gorda. She struck Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor, 23, killing him. His parents live in Lee and Collier counties.

Cassandra Smith: Woman accused of killing Charlotte deputy in DUI crash requests competency exam

Lawsuit filed: Naples father sues woman accused in drunken driving death of Charlotte County deputy.

Taylor was conducting a traffic stop when the driver crashed into him and the driver he pulled over, troopers said.

The deputy had emergency equipment activated and was standing with the 29-year-old man on the shoulder of the road northbound on Interstate 75 when Smith crashed.

Taylor died at ShorePoint Hospital, in Punta Gorda, the affidavit says, days after he proposed to his fiancee.

According to the report, Smith lost control of her car and veered from the left lane. She crossed the center and right lanes, driving onto the northbound paved shoulder at high speed.

Smith rear-ended the deputy’s unoccupied cruiser, which caused a secondary collision.

The pulled-over driver suffered serious injuries. The passenger that was with him didn't sustain any injuries. Troopers didn't disclose their identities.

Smith wasn't injured.

Her attorney, Zachary Cantor, previously said Smith wasn't competent to stand trial.

Parents of slain deputy want day in court

A lawsuit filed Feb. 7 against Smith lists Christopher Taylor's parents, Richard Taylor and Karen Taylor, as the beneficiaries. Richard Taylor is from Naples, while Karen Taylor lives in Cape Coral.

The Taylors, represented by Carlos Cavenago III, demand a jury trial and more than $50,000 in damages, according to the complaint. Court records don't indicate an upcoming hearing in the civil case.

In her criminal case, Smith is next due in court Nov. 27 for a status hearing, by which time Charlotte Circuit Judge Shannon McFee ruled all motions must be filed.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Trial for woman charged in slaying of Charlotte deputy looms