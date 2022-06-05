Trial for woman accused of killing her husband set to begin Monday

The trial of an Orange County woman accused of killing her husband more than three years ago is set to begin on Monday.

Investigators said Danielle Redlick stabbed her husband, Michael, during an argument in January 2019.

Police said she waited hours to call 911.

Redlick turned down a plea deal in 2020.

Jury selection should start at 9 a.m. Monday.

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom.

