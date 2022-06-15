Trial for woman accused of killing husband in Winter Park home continues after she testifies

The trial for a woman accused of killing her husband in their Winter Park home continues on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Danielle Redlick took the stand for the first time, telling jurors she stabbed her husband, Michael Redlick, in self-defense.

Her claim is that she knew she stabbed him but not badly. She thought the wound was superficial.

She didn’t call 911 until the next day.

READ: Winter Park woman accused of stabbing her husband to death takes the stand

Danielle told the jury that after she stabbed Michael she ran to the bathroom because she thought he was still chasing her.

She didn’t think the wound would kill her husband.

When she finally came out of the bathroom, she said she started cleaning up the blood out of what she called shock and nervousness.

READ: Harmony Montgomery: Refrigerator seized in search of missing girl’s former home

She said she cried next to her husband after, then she fell asleep next to him.

She explained that she contemplated suicide. She even googled “how to slit your wrists” after realizing that Michael was dead.

READ: Testimony continues in trial of Winter Park woman accused of stabbing husband to death

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom on Wednesday as the trial continues.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.