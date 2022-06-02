Trial of woman accused of murdering fiancé in 2014 to begin Thursday

WORCESTER — The trial of a former city woman accused of murdering her fiancé in 2014 is set to begin Thursday with jury selection, court records show.

Stephanie Fernandes, 39, is expected to claim self-defense in the stabbing death of her fiancé, 31-year-old Andrew T. Wagner.

Wagner died May 7, 2014 of a stab wound to the neck inside the home the couple shared at 25 Angelo St.

Prosecutors allege Fernandes murdered Wagner, while her lawyer has maintained she was a battered woman who acted in self-defense.

The road to trial has been delayed both by the COVID-19 pandemic and several court rulings.

After being indicted in 2015, Fernandes saw the murder charge against her dismissed in 2017 and then reinstated in 2019 by the state’s highest court.

The rulings addressed arguments that prosecutors did not properly instruct the grand jurors who indicted Fernandes regarding mitigating or exculpatory evidence they also introduced.

A Worcester Superior Court judge ruled the grand jury process had been impaired, but the Supreme Judicial Court, in a split decision, disagreed and reinstated the charge.

In their opinions, the justices of the state’s high court noted grand jurors were presented with evidence of a tumultuous relationship.

Some of the evidence supported the self-defense assertion, the justices noted, while other evidence suggested Fernandes to be an aggressor in that and prior relationships.

Evidence discussed in the rulings included testimony about bruises a police officer saw on Fernandes the night Wagner was stabbed, as well as text messages the justices said Wagner sent days before the altercation in which he threatened to kill Fernandes.

The grand jury also, the justices said, heard evidence from witnesses that Fernandes had anger problems, had acted abusively toward Wagner, had stabbed him once prior to that evening and had once threatened a former boyfriend with a knife.

Court records indicate prosecutors are seeking to introduce records of alleged anger problems Fernandes had while suppressing “self-serving” claims of self-defense she made to police following the stabbing.

Fernandes has been on house arrest with a GPS monitor for years, court records show, with allowances to travel to Mount Wachusett Community College for classes.

Jury selection in the case is slated to begin Thursday.

