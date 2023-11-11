Trial for woman who killed during cannabis-induced psychosis begins with grisly evidence

Bryn Spejcher walks into the courtroom in Ventura on Thursday, the first day of her manslaughter trial in the death of Chad O'Melia.

It is accepted as fact in Bryn Spejcher's manslaughter trial that she was suffering from cannabis-induced psychosis when she stabbed Chad O'Melia to death in 2018 at his Thousand Oaks condominium.

That's why the charge is involuntary manslaughter; prosecutors reduced it from murder when their own medical expert agreed with the defense's experts regarding her mental state.

Still, seeing video of her in the midst of that psychosis was a shock to many in the Ventura courtroom on Thursday, the first day of her trial. The first evidence introduced by the prosecution included police body-camera footage that showed Spejcher kneeling over O'Melia's body and stabbing herself in the neck with an 8-inch serrated knife, even as an officer used his stun gun on her repeatedly. She dropped the knife only after another officer struck her nine times with his retractable steel baton.

O'Melia's father left the courtroom just before the video began. Many of the audience members who stayed gasped or cried out, and others covered their eyes. The jurors watched wide-eyed, some with their hands over their mouths or held to their heads.

Spejcher lowered her head and cried when the video played. Her mother broke down, falling to the floor and sobbing, until Judge David Worley called a brief recess to let Spejcher and her attorneys help her out of the courtroom.

Defense attorney Robert Schwartz makes his opening statement on behalf of Bryn Spejcher who's on trial for the death of Chad O'Melia.

Opening statements agree on basic facts

Most of what happened that night is not in dispute. In their opening statements on Thursday, attorneys for both the defense and prosecution said that on May 27, 2018, Spejcher and O'Melia got together for a quiet evening at the condominium O'Melia shared with two roommates.

Spejcher, 27 at the time, was an audiologist at UCLA Health. O'Melia, 26, worked at an accounting firm and was studying to be a certified public accountant. They had been dating for a few weeks.

"She liked Chad," her attorney Robert Schwartz told the jury during his opening statement. "There was never any conflict. … It was entirely a harmonious relationship."

O'Melia and Spejcher met at a dog park. He had a German shepherd named Athena; she had a husky named Arya, which she brought with her to his condo that night.

They watched TV and talked, and a little after midnight, O'Melia and Spejcher went to the patio and smoked marijuana out of his glass bong. It was a daily habit for him, but a rare occasion for her. She had smoked only a few times before and had never felt high.

This time, she took a bong hit and told O'Melia she didn't feel anything. He said he would get her "something more intense," Senior Deputy District Attorney Audry Nofzinger said in her opening statement.

O'Melia packed the bowl again, lit it, filled the chamber with smoke, held his hand over the opening and lifted his hand for Spejcher to inhale.

"She has an immediate negative reaction," Nofzinger said, and soon, "things get out of control."

"She thought she was dead," Nofzinger said. "She had an out-of-body experience. She could see her own dead body, and she could hear voices, emergency room doctors doing CPR, her family, other voices, unknown voices, telling her that to bring herself back to life, she would have to kill Chad O'Melia."

Spejcher attacked O'Melia with at least three knives from the kitchen knife block. He suffered more than 100 "sharp force injuries," Nofzinger said, including stab wounds to his heart, lungs and carotid artery, any of which could have been fatal.

"The more she stabbed him, the more she felt she was bringing herself back to life," Nofzinger said. "After killing Chad O'Melia, she took the large, serrated bread knife and began to stab herself, over and over."

Schwartz did not dispute those facts in his opening statement. He told the jury the graphic photos and videos from the scene "illustrate the depths of the psychotic state Bryn Spejcher was in."

Spejcher will testify in her own defense, Schwartz said. He called her "a special person, a person of high character." She suffered severe hearing loss at birth, he said, and "has dedicated her life to helping others who also have hearing loss and hearing impairment."

She had no history of mental illness before the night she killed O'Melia, Schwartz said, and no way to know that smoking pot would trigger a psychotic episode.

She didn't want to smoke that night, her lawyer said. O'Melia pressured her and "insisted that she inhale from the bong," Schwartz said.

Because most of the facts are not in dispute, the main question for the jury will be whether Spejcher meets the legal definition for "involuntary intoxication."

To show that her use was "involuntary," her attorneys could argue that she could not have foreseen the possible effects of the weed she smoked; or that she was coerced or deceived into smoking it; or that there was another substance added to it without her knowledge.

Schwartz said in his opening statement that defense witnesses will testify that all of those are possible, and that the jury "can and should conclude that Miss Spejcher's intoxication that night was involuntary."

Schwartz said one defense expert will testify that it appears likely there was "high-potency marijuana," or even another substance, in the bong.

The bong was empty so there were no lab tests of what was in it, but Spejcher and O'Melia's blood both tested positive only for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

The only marijuana police found in the condo was a few grams in a container from an unlicensed delivery service. It tested at 4% THC — well below the levels in most cannabis sold at legal dispensaries. THC content above 20% is routine, and stronger weed often has more than 30% THC.

Prosecutor Audry Nofzinger stands in front of Judge David Worley and addresses the jury during her opening statement in the trial of Bryn Spejcher.

In a pre-trial motion, Nofzinger asked the judge to prevent the jury from hearing arguments about involuntary intoxication and about the possibility that other substances could have been in the bong. Worley ruled against both motions.

During her opening statement, Nofzinger said Spejcher's intoxication was voluntary because she chose to smoke from the bong that was offered to her.

"The law says when someone voluntarily ingests an intoxicant and bad things happen, like a DUI, the person responsible is the person who voluntarily ingests the intoxicant and does the bad thing," Nofzinger said. "We don't get to blame other people when we do something bad because we wanted to get high."

Schwartz said his client did not actually want to get high. He said O'Melia did not intend for Spejcher to have such an extreme reaction, "but the evidence will show he knew what the potentially devastating effects could be to a novice user … and he didn't tell her that."

One of O'Melia's roommates was also a novice user who had a bad reaction to smoking from O'Melia's bong about two months earlier. That roommate, Vini de Oliveira, testified Thursday about what he called his "bad trip," when he smoked for the first time with O'Melia and another friend.

"I started to see the walls and people's faces moving, like the ocean, and I felt my heart beating really fast," de Oliveira said. "I told them I felt like I was dying."

He said he wanted his friends to take him to a hospital, but they told him to lay down and wait it out instead. De Oliveira testified that he threatened to strip his clothes off and run outside, because then someone would see that he needed help and take him to the hospital.

O'Melia and his other friend convinced de Oliveira not to do that. They took him to his room and turned on "South Park," and told him to try to take a nap.

"It did get better," de Oliveira said. "I woke up hungry, and they took me to a donut shop."

Spejcher's trial is expected to last a few weeks. She is free on bail, and has been since 2018. If she is convicted of involuntary manslaughter, she is likely to be sentenced to up to four years in prison, though her sentence could be longer because she has been charged with enhancements including using a deadly weapon and exhibiting "great violence."

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

