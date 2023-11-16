Trial wraps up for French justice minister in unprecedented case, with verdict set for late November

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti , center, arrives at Paris court house, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. France's justice minister goes on trial on charges of using his office to settle personal scores, in an unprecedented case that has raised concern about checks and balances in French democracy. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — A special court said Thursday it will rule Nov. 29 whether France’s justice minister is guilty of having used his office to settle personal scores, in an unprecedented case.

The date for the verdict was announced at the end of Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti’s two-week trial. He has refused to resign but could do so if found guilty on conflict of interest charges.

The minister consistently denied wrongdoing during the trial and called the case against him “illegitimate.”

“I had no desire to settle scores with anyone," he said.

Prosecutor Rémy Heitz accused the minister of abuse of power and asked the court to impose a 1-year suspended prison sentence.

Once a high-profile lawyer, Dupond-Moretti is accused of abusing his position to order probes targeting magistrates who investigated him, his friends and his former clients. He faces up to five years in prison and a half-million euros ($537,000) in fines if convicted on charges of illegal conflict of interest.

The trial marked the first time in modern France that a government minister was put on trial while still in office, according to legal historians.

He was tried in a special court for alleged wrongdoing by the government, the Court of Justice of the Republic. He faced three professional magistrates accompanied by 12 members of parliament — six from the lower house and six from the Senate — who will issue the ruling.

A majority of eight votes is required to decide on guilt and sentence.