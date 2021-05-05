Trial for Youngwood stabbing suspect set for September

May 4—After years of delays, the trial of a Youngwood man charged with criminal homicide and robbery of a drug dealer will start in September.

Michael Covington Jr., 24, has been in jail without bond since his arrest in 2017 following the stabbing death of 50-year-old Matthew Genard in his Youngwood home.

Following a court hearing Tuesday, Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered jury selection for Covington's murder trial to begin Sept. 20.

Prosecutors contend Covington was one of three men who entered Genard's home on Nov. 9, 2017, put him in a choke hold, exposed his back and stabbed him about 20 times before they left with his clothes, two bricks of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and about $1,100.

Covington's two co-defendants pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges.

Christopher David, 43, of Youngwood, the man prosecutors said was the ringleader of the group, pleaded guilty last year to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy. He was sentenced to serve 35 to 70 years in prison.

Jason Sullenberger, also 43, of Youngwood, pleaded guilty to the same offenses. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Police also charged Linda Kay Quidetto, 43, of Sharon with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy and claimed she received a portion of the drugs and money stolen from Genard. Quidetto died late last year after a suicide attempt at the county jail.

Covington, in court on Tuesday, initially told the judge he wanted a third lawyer appointed to defend him at trial. Defense attorney Emily Smarto said she, too, wanted to be removed from the case citing a breakdown of trust with Covington.

The judge ordered Smarto to remain on the case after Covington agreed to withdraw his request.

"I will place my trust in her," Covington told the judge.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .