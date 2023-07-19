Triallawyerswho won $1.5B from Alex Jones for Sandy Hook families earn top honor

Jul. 18—Public Justice is referring to the $49 million in defamation damages that lead attorney Mark Bankston from the Houston firm Farrar & Ball won for Sandy Hook parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, and the $1.4 billion lead attorney Chris Mattei from the Bridgeport firm Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder won for eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent, after Jones called the 2012 massacre of 26 first graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School "staged," "synthetic," "manufactured," "a giant hoax" and "completely fake with actors."

"As a firm this is one of the biggest honors we will probably ever receive from a professional standpoint, but as an attorney and a normal guy my response is I couldn't be more proud of Mark Bankston for laying the pavement for everybody to follow, not just in the Alex Jones cases but for any ... media outlet to understand that the veracity of what you report matters," said Bill Ogden who helped try Jones' first defamation awards trial in Texas. "We got a big verdict and then in Connecticut they got a massive one."

As a result of the big court wins, which Public Justice called "the largest defamation verdict in United States history," Jones filed for personal bankruptcy — a case that continues in a Texas federal court.

"Alex Jones has been restricted in how he can use his revenue and the objective is to collect as much of the judgment as possible to hold him accountable," Mattei said on Tuesday.

Does that mean the harassment has stopped that Sandy Hook families have suffered at the hands of Sandy Hook massacre deniers? Yes and no.

"What we have seen is a pause in at least Jones' public comments, but as we said at the trial, what he unleased spewed far and wide," Mattei said. "While we can't go after every person who Jones poisoned with this lie, what we have done by going after the author is to signal to others that there is an existential financial cost to spreading lies like this."

Meanwhile a federal judge in Texas has approved a potential agreement between Jones and defamation victims in two more Texas cases, including the case of the parents of a slain Sandy Hook boy Jones defamed. The agreement could substitute a settlement for a third and fourth defamation awards trial.

—

Winning Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in Connecticut

—

Grant funds work at CT colonial prison warden's home and tavern

"If not, we are more than happy and willing to go to trial," Ogden said of both cases.

For the Sandy Hook families the issue was never about money, Mattei said, but about protecting other families from going through what the Sandy Hook families had to suffer.

"These cases only come about because of the courage of the families who refused to accept that they were powerless to do anything," Mattei said.

In 2022 Mattei's firm won the Steven J. Sharp Public Service Award at the American Association of Justice's annual conference in Seattle for the work by Josh Koskoff and others at the firm to win a $73 million settlement against the bankrupted gun manufacturer Remington.