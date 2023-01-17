Trials For 2018 Murder Of 15-Year-Old Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz Finally End As Last 5 Defendants Sentenced

The last five defendants charged in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old Bronx native who they thought was a rival gang member have been. sentenced. This ends the four-year-long case, reports ABC News.

Last Friday, the last of 13 people who were arrested in affiliation with the murder of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known by friends and family as “Junior,” in June 2018. The defendants, who were a part of a gang, have either pleaded guilty or been convicted of the crime.

The violent crime was caught on camera and went viral due to the shock of the violent incident. The crime triggered protests demanding “Justice for Junior.” Guzman-Feliz was not a part of any gangs, local police said. Unfortunately, he resembled a rival gang member and was attacked after school outside a bodega.

The incident “left the Bronx community — and the world — horrified at such complete disregard for human life,” said Darcel Clark, Bronx District Attorney, as ABC reports.

The hunt for a rival gang member was set in motion by two opposing gang leaders.

According to prosecutors, they ordered lower-ranked members to kill the nemesis which led the gang’s leaders to 25 years to life behind bars.

The remaining five gang affiliates were sentenced on Friday, were the ones who dragged the 15-year-old out of a corner store where he tried to hide and get help from the store owner.

They all pleaded guilty to manslaughter and got sentenced to various terms between 12 and 18 years.

Since Guzman-Feliz was a part of the New York Police Department Explorers program, which shares career opportunities in law enforcement with the youth, in his honor, the New York City Police Foundation launched a college scholarship.