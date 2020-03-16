Trials begin of existing drugs as potential coronavirus treatments

(Reuters) - Drugs used for treating arthritis are being trailed as treatments for people who have caught the coronavirus, as private companies and scientific researchers rush to find ways of helping patients and slowing infection.

Sanofi <SASY.PA> and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals <REGN.O> said on Monday they had begun a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a coronavirus treatment, while in Spain a separate trial is studying if a combination of two drugs can slow down the spread of coronavirus among humans.

Enrolments for the mid-to-late stage trial of Kevzara, an infection-fighting protein known as a monoclonal antibody, will begin immediately and test up to 400 patients, Sanofi and Regeneron said in a joint statement.

Regeneron in February announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a coronavirus treatment, and had said it would focus on monoclonal antibodies.

Meanwhile, Barcelona-based researchers said on Monday they would administer a drug used to treat HIV - containing darunavir and cobicistat - to a coronavirus-infected person. The patient's close contacts would be administered hydroxychloroquine, a drug for malaria and rheumatoid conditions, such as arthritis.

"The goal of our study is to separate the transmission chains," Oriol Mitja, researcher at Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute, told a news briefing.

Patients with coronavirus can infect between 5% and 15% of the people they come into contact with during the 14 days after starting to show symptoms, he said.

The trial's goal is to reduce that number below 14 days and also to reduce the percentage of contacts infected and researchers plan to analyze the results in 21 days.

Around 200 patients with coronavirus and 3,000 of their close contacts will take part in the trial, which has private and public funding.

Mitja - who plans to talk with World Health Organization officials this week - said there were two other similar projects in Australia and the United States, but that his is in the lead.

Also on Monday, Madrid's La Paz-Carlos III hospital announced another trial to administer Remdesivir, a drug similar to a nucleotide and intended to fight viral replication, to voluntary patients with serious and milder cases of coronavirus, Madrid's regional government said in a statement.

About 1,000 patients will take part in the European-wide trial, it said.





