Trials continued for 2 out of 3 suspects in Ashtabula murder case

Oct. 21—JEFFERSON — Trials were continued Tuesday for two out of four suspects in the July 26 murder of an Ashtabula man, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

Malikhi J. Coleman and Julius Devon Simmons are charged with murder, with firearm specifications, in the fatal shooting of Fredrick Ricardo Johnson, 25, in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue in Ashtabula.

Coleman, 20, of Ashtabula, also faces charges of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises with firearm specifications, a first-degree felony; improper handing of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to the indictment.

He remains in jail on a $1 million bond, according to court records.

Simmons, 25, of Warren, also faces charges of felonious assault, with firearm specifications, a second-degree felony; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, with firearm specifications, a first-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, according to the indictment.

Simmons remains incarcerated on a $300,000 bond, according to court records.

Rayburn L. Seawood Jr., 24, of Ashtabula, who was also scheduled to go to trial, pleaded guilty Tuesday, and will be sentenced after the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation. He was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies, and discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, a first-degree felony, according to the indictment.

Seawood is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to court records.

The grand jury also indicted a fourth suspect, Tori Lister, 26, of Ashtabula, on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, for knowing a police investigation was in progress and altered, destroyed or hid evidence to impair the investigation, according to the indictment.

The charges against the three men and one woman stem from a drive-by shooting that occurred at about 8:30 p.m. July 26 in the Ashtabula Harbor.

The Ashtabula Police Department and Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, where they found Johnson in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers also found a vehicle, a rifle and several shell casings, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.

Shortly thereafter, Johnson died at Ashtabula County Medical Center, according to the coroner's report.

Witnesses told police multiple individuals were firing shots at each other in the street and took off in their vehicles before police arrived, Stell said.

Police got a description from witnesses of the vehicles and Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in Roaming Shores that matched the description of one of the vehicles, Stell said.

That's where Coleman and Simmons were taken into custody without incident, Stell said.

On July 28, Mahoning County Safe Streets FBI Task Force arrested Seawood in Poland, south of Youngstown. They brought him to Ashtabula County, where he was jailed.

Lister was arrested on July 29 and appeared in Ashtabula Municipal Court. A personal bond was set at $5,000 with the stipulation that she must stay away from co-defendants.

She waived her preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the grand jury.