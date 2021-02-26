Some trials to resume next month
Feb. 26—SALEM — Judges are again facing the prospect of postponing a host of trials for the most serious criminal charges, after state court officials announced Wednesday that while jury trials will resume next week, they will be limited to six-person juries.
But officials were reluctant to specify which cases are being postponed.
Among the high-profile cases potentially affected: that of Christopher Prew, the former youth hockey instructor who is charged with sexually abusing eight boys on the North Shore. A Salem Superior Court judge had hoped to try the case in April after two murder trials.
Prew's lawyer and a prosecutor will be back in court next month for a status hearing in the case.
The Trial Court allowed for a handful of six-person jury trials to take place in January as a test run. The cases included one in Salem's Ruane Judicial Center, which has been designated in a study as having an HVAC system capable of maintaining safe air quality.
The building houses four courts: Salem District, Essex Superior, Northeast Housing and Salem Juvenile.
Under a schedule released by the state Trial Court, jurors will be sent to the building starting Monday, with priority given to a different court each day, starting with the juvenile court on Monday. The superior court was given priority on a majority of days.
But with the jury size limited to six (plus up to two alternates), it's unclear how many of the major felony cases slated for trial in coming weeks will actually go forward. Defendants would have to agree to waive their right to a 12-person jury.
The courts have also been allowed to resume jury-waived trials — cases where a judge hears evidence and decides the outcome, rather than a jury.
Court officials have struggled for nearly a year to balance the rights of defendants awaiting trial with safety concerns. Most pre-trial proceedings have taken place at least in part virtually, using teleconference and Zoom equipment to bring lawyers and defendants into the proceeding.
But outside of a few civil cases, that hasn't been attempted in a jury trial.
Jennifer Donahue, a spokeswoman for the Trial Court, was asked about plans for moving trials in Essex County. In response, she said that the regional administrative judge "is working with counsel to schedule cases but we don't have further comment on that at this time."
Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said he was pleased to see the resumption of at least some trials.
"I commend the Trial Court's efforts to try cases while considering the health and safety of those involved," Blodgett said.
