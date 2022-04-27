Trials set in Laurel Circuit Court for this summer

Apr. 27—Nearly 18 months after the shooting death of a Manchester man, the three people charged in his murder were set for trial.

Robert Brandon Gray of Keavy, Ashley Brooke Lewis and Freddy Wayne Scalf Jr., both of East Bernstadt, were set for a jury trial on June 7.

Gray is charged with shooting Jeremy Caldwell in the parking lot of an East Bernstadt store on Dec. 20, 2020. Scalf and Lewis are charged with complicity to murder.

Caldwell was talking to a person inside a vehicle in the business's parking lot when an argument ensued. Caldwell was shot in the head and left lying in the parking lot while the vehicle — a silver Pontiac G6 — sped away. All three were allegedly occupants in the vehicle when Caldwell was shot.

The murder sent Laurel Sheriff's officials on an intensive search for the suspects. Gray was taken into custody two days later — but not before he barricaded himself inside a home in the Keavy area and refused to surrender to deputies. That initiated the Sheriff's Special Response Unit's involvement. Infrared equipment pinpointed Gray hiding in the attic of the residence. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Lewis remained free for 10 days, being arrested for her involvement in the murder on Dec. 30. Scalf was taken into custody on Jan. 9. All three remain incarcerated in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Lewis will also face two more trials on the same date. She is charged with two counts of trafficking in controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in one case and convicted felon in possession of a handgun in another.

—A former state representative who resigned his seat last year, is also set for trial on August 3. Robert S. Goforth, who represented the 89th District at the time of the incident, was arrested after he was accused of strangling his wife during a domestic argument in 2020. He is additionally charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, stemming from that incident.

—Brian Keith Eldridge, 47, of London, will wait a little longer for a trial date as lab results are still pending in his case. Eldridge is charged with shooting Timothy Preston Miller, also of London, in June last year. Miller was driving along Hal Rogers Parkway in western Laurel County when Eldridge allegedly pulled up beside him and began firing into the driver's side door. Miller pulled off the roadway but Eldridge allegedly turned around and fired several more shots into Miller's vehicle. Eldridge then fled the scene, headed west toward Somerset.

Passers-by stopped to check on Miller, with an off-duty nurse performing CPR until EMS arrived at the scene. EMS personnel continued to administer aid until Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's office.

Eldridge's flight from the scene resulted in Laurel 9-1-1 Dispatchers notifying Somerset enforcement of the situation. Eldridge's vehicle was stopped just before entering Somerset City Limits by Somerset Police and Kentucky State Police. A pistol, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, was located inside Eldridge's vehicle.

According to information released in the case, Eldridge and Miller were acquaintances, although Eldridge told investigators that he did not know why he shot Miller.

—Jonathon Ryan Mathews is also set for a June 7 trial, on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), fourth-degree assault with minor injury and terroristic threatening.

—Jonathan Glen Coots will face a jury trial on June 8, on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence with minor injury, and terroristic threatening.

—Jamie Lee Malicoat was set for trial on Aug. 2. He is charged with trafficking controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Shawn Isaiah Hatton is set for trial on June 7 on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

—Cassie Campbell faces a trial date of June 9 for receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000.