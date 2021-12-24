Trials set for several facing murder, assault charges

Dec. 24—Several persons charged with murder and assault appeared in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday.

These cases are set for pretrial hearings on Jan. 24, 2022:

* Edward Dale Brewer, 43, of Lexington, is charged with the July 2 murder of James Mays, and leaving his body in Levi Jackson Park.

—John Douglas Clark Jr., 54, of Cincinnati, is charged with kidnapping an adult and first-degree attempted rape on May 30, 2021.

—William Petrey, 38, of Woodbine, Ky., is charged with the April 21 murder of Rebecca Warren.

—Tony Taylor, 32, of Elisha Feltner Road in London, is charged with first-degree assault against a female on September 28, for shooting her in the chest with a gun.

Cases set for trial included:

—Christopher Ryan Caldwell — first-degree assault, trial date March 7.

—Shartuse Ryan Lyttle and Julia Ann Helton — possess/manufacture counterfeit substance and first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine — trial date, March 10.

—Robbie Bert Baker — second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking — trial date March 16.

—Quincy Shun Demarcus Jones — first-degree strangulation and first-degree criminal trespassing — trial date May 2.

—Brian Keith Napier — second-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest — trial date May 11

—Bobby Ray Henson — first-degree wanton endangerment — trial, May 12.

—William Ralph Whittle — multiple charges of theft by unlawful taking and criminal possession of forged instrument — trial date May 11

—Mickey Wayne Grubb — two counts of first-degree assault and leaving scene of accident — trial date May 9.

--------------------------------A former South Laurel High School student will serve 2 1/2 years in jail for assaulting a school staff member.

Nicholas Scott Carroll, now 19, was sentenced on Dec. 15 in Laurel Circuit Court for third-degree assault. Carroll was arrested on April 16 following an altercation at the southern county high school. He was indicted by a Laurel County grand jury in May on charges of assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Story continues

The indictment states that Carroll tried to fight with the school principal and created a "hazardous or physically offensive condition by trying to fight school employees." Carroll then threatened to kill or cause injuries to "everyone at the school," according to the indictment.

Other persons sentenced included:

—Brandon Louis Harris, 39, of Corbin, will serve 11 years in prison for assaulting a 3-month-old infant between June and July 2017.

—George E. Lewis III, 33, of East Bernstadt, was sentenced to 2 years and 1 day from a Nov. 28, 2020 incident in which he strangled a female. Lewis was also indicted for fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment, but those charges were dismissed.

—Marcus Lee Abner, 45, of London, will serve a 10-year sentence for trafficking methamphetamine on Sept. 9, 2020.

—Dakota William Smith, 24, of London, will serve 2 1/2 years for fleeing and evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment. That stems from a April 22 incident in which he fled police in a vehicle and endangering the life of another person.

—Edgar W, Sizemore, 23, of London, will serve 2 years in jail for the Feb. 22 theft of a 2006 Ford Expedition. That sentence will run consecutively with two other 2-year sentences for the Dec. 2020 theft of a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado and Feb. 3, 2021 theft of a 2018 Chevrolet Spark.

Those sentenced on Monday, Dec. 20 included:

—Ashley Bluewett, 3 years for trafficking in methamphetamine;

—Andrew D. Myers, 5 year sentence for amended charge of second-degree robbery.

—Logan Robert Simpson, 5 years for amended charge of second-degree robbery.

—Keith Lay, receiving stolen property and convicted felon in possession of firearm — 5 years enhanced to 6 years.

—Charles Lee Scruggs, 10 years for trafficking methamphetamine and Carfentil or Fentanyl derivatives.