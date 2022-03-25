In trial's third week, Berryman jurors begin deliberations

Mar. 25—MOULTON — Attorneys for a Town Creek man on trial for capital murder and aggravated child abuse in the 2014 death of a toddler told a jury in closing arguments Thursday that their client loved the child and that an accidental fall from his bed caused his death.

Evan Woodrow Berryman, 34, is accused in the beating death of Ian Calhoun, who was 2 1/2 years old when he died Aug. 4, 2014, at Children's Hospital in Birmingham. Berryman is also charged with aggravated child abuse of Ian and his older sister.

The defense attorneys argued Ian fell from his bed and hit his head on a wall days before his death, causing a brain injury.

Testimony showed "vasculitis caused swelling after the Aug. 1 fall that caused (Ian's) death," defense attorney Tom Di Giulian told the jury of 10 women and four men in Circuit Court.

"Did Evan willfully abuse and cruelly beat Ian? There is no evidence of that," Di Giulian said.

However, prosecutors said Berryman was in a relationship with the children's mom, Chelsea Fike, when bruises on both of her children began to appear.

"(Ian) was fine when his mom went to work (on Aug. 1)," Assistant District Attorney Bob Lang said. "When (she) returned home, he was dead, unresponsive, brain dead."

When Fike found Ian unresponsive in his bed in their Hatton home the morning of Aug. 2, 2014, a family member began CPR on the child a few minutes later. Di Giulian said the bruises that were found on Ian's back could have come from the procedure that was performed "on a hard table."

In a 68-minute closing presentation before the jurors and more than 30 people in the audience, Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett showed graphic images of severe bruises on Ian and his sister, and autopsy photos from the state forensics office.

Jett said Berryman was responsible for the care and well-being of the children while their mother worked the night shift at the Decatur Walmart. — Sister's testimony

Jett reminded jurors of testimony last week from Ian's older sister, who said Berryman held her head underwater in the bathtub as punishment.

"He wasn't playing. He was mad because I was crying when I was with Momma at the Dollar Store and didn't get a toy," Jett recalled the girl saying in one of five video interviews.

Jett said Berryman "told a couple of stories" involving bathing the girl, who was 3 1/2 at the time of her brother's death.

He refuted Di Giulian's argument that the girl was "coached up" on what to say during interviews with authorities. "She was told (by Berryman) not to tell anyone or she would get a whooping," Jett said. He said the girl testified that Berryman whipped her with a belt on her buttocks, face and back, and the district attorney showed images of the girl with a black eye and severely bruised left cheek.

Jett told the jurors that medical records "ruled out any medical condition, explaining bruising was not a genetic condition. ... She got the same abuse Ian got."

During a three-day stay July 20-23, 2014, in Huntsville Hospital, Ian was diagnosed with anemia, Lang said. "Anemia doesn't cause bruising. Ten days later, (Ian) was in Children's Hospital brain dead," he said. "(Children's Hospital pediatrician) Dr. (Melissa) Peters did a thorough exam of Ian. She said he was abused."

He said the physician who performed the autopsy ruled out any bleeding disorder.

"Blunt force trauma to the head was the cause of death," Lang said. He said the autopsy showed Ian had contusions and abrasions to the back, lower extremities, and the tip of the penis.

Defense witness

The prosecutors attempted to discredit a key defense witness, Dr. John Galaznick of Northport, who has worked as a pediatrician at the University of Alabama since 1980.

"He is a pediatrician treating college kids," Lang said. "He's not seeing anybody with serious injuries. ... He was exaggerating when he said CPR was like a violent act. Disregard what he said. He was a paid witness. ... He last treated a 2-year-old in 1980 when Jimmy Carter was president."

Galaznick told the jury in his March 17 testimony that after reviewing medical records and objective data he believes Ian could have had venous sinus thrombosis, or blood clotting in the brain; and vasculitis, which causes inflammation of blood vessels and would cause "easy bruising." The doctor also said Ian could have had alopecia areta, which would explain the child's loss of hair on top of his head. He said the records could not indicate how the child received the impacts that caused bruising. He said the records also indicated Ian had ulcers inside his mouth caused by a viral infection.

"Impact is impact. Nothing will tell you if it was accidentally or intentionally inflicted," Galaznick said.

The physician said Ian could have received bruising the morning of Aug. 2, 2014, from the administration of CPR.

Jett showed Aug. 4, 2014, photos of Ian's chest. "These photos show a lack of bruising on the chest, not a single bruise on his chest," he said.

Circuit Judge Mark Craig sent the jury into deliberations about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jett said it is possible the jury could convict Berryman of the lesser charge of felony murder.

Jury selection began on the case March 7. Berryman has been held in the Lawrence County Jail since his arrest March 24, 2016.

Fike, 31, has been charged with reckless murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse for her son's death. She was arrested Dec. 13, 2016, and released on $190,000 bond, according to court records. No trial date has been set.

