Trials for two men charged in 2021 Meadville homicide are moved to March

Dec. 20—The trials for two men charged in connection with a July 2021 Walnut Street homicide formally have been moved to March 2023 by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Timothy Bolden, 26, and Jayden I. Speed, 19, both of Meadville were due to go on trial during the January 2023 term of county court.

They are among five people charged by Meadville Police Department with the shooting death of Nathaniel Harris.

Harris, 19, died from multiple gunshot wounds during a July 2021, early morning armed robbery and burglary at his Walnut Street apartment, police said.

At a pre-trial conference hearing Monday before President Judge John Spataro, Bolden's defense attorney Matthew Jorden said Bolden recently rejected a plea offer from the Crawford County District Attorney's Office. Jorden asked the court then to reschedule a hearing for potential trial issues.

However, Speed's defense attorney, Anthony Rodriques, did not appear at Monday morning's hearing. Spataro's order noted the court was not aware of the cause of Rodriques absence and attempts to contact were Rodriques were unsuccessful.

Spataro's order moved the trials of both Speed and Bolden to the March 2023 term of county criminal court.

Spataro's order also set a March 2 hearing for pretrial motions related to Bolden's case.

The order also set a March 2 hearing date whether a third suspect in the case, Martavious Stout, 18, of Meadville, should be decertified as an adult and moves Stout's case to the March term of court.

Dustin Cole, Stout's defense attorney, filed a motion with county court to decertify Stout from tried as an adult. At a hearing last week, Cole argued the case should be heard in the county's juvenile court system as Stout was only 16 at the time of the alleged killing.

