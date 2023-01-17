Trian Fund Management, now pushing for seat at Disney, lost 10.6% in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·1 min read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management, the activist investment firm currently pushing for changes plus a board seat at Walt Disney Co, posted a return of negative 10.6% last year when many hedge funds nursed losses, people familiar with the number said.

Trian's co-founder, Nelson Peltz, has criticized Disney for bungled succession planning and rising costs at its streaming service and he is pushing for a board seat, arguing he has the operational know-how to help repair the damage.

Disney is denying Peltz a board seat, saying the activist investor "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant.

Trian's performance is better than the average activist hedge fund which lost an average 17.2% in 2022, according to data from Hedge Fund Research. Activism is a strategy pursued by a relatively small number of firms that essentially bet on a publicly traded company and promise their investors that its share price will rise when their changes are adopted.

A Trian representative declined to comment.

In 2021, activist investment firms earned an average 16% and they were up an average 10% in 2020, HFR data shows.

2022 was an especially rough year in the stock market with the S&P 500 Index down 19.4%.

The standoff between Disney and Peltz's Trian Fund Management is shaping up to become one of the year's most hotly contested board room challenges with a prominent activist who has personally served on 11 boards during his career challenging an iconic American company and Bob Iger, a popular CEO who recently returned from retirement to tackle the media company's problems.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Disney pushes back on Nelson Peltz

    Disney is taking off the gloves in its battle with activist Nelson Peltz, who says the media giant needs to restore its magic.

  • Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein bets market is wrong on Credit Suisse

    Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein doesn't believe Credit Suisse will default on its debt but if it does, the derivatives trade he has on the bank may win big, highlighting just how hedge funds use volatile markets to try and generate juicy returns. Hedge funds and other speculators borrowed just over a fifth of Credit Suisse's stock in order to short it as of Oct. 31, the highest level since at least 2006, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Weinstein told Reuters that he holds a dual long and short position on Credit Suisse's credit default swaps (CDS), derivative contracts that offer insurance protection and pay out when a company defaults on its debt.

  • California's Winter Storm Nightmare Could End Soon

    California has been slammed by storm after storm since late December, but it looks like the weeks of chaotic weather may finally be over soon.

  • GE Stock Rallies For 12th Straight Day — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation company in early 2024 after shedding a series of businesses over the past several years. Is GE stock a buy after its big recent rally? In early January, General Electric spun off its health care business, GE HealthCare Technologies.

  • GameStop’s Cohen Is Going After Alibaba Stock. Why Meme Traders Won’t Follow.

    Launching a campaign at the Chinese e-commerce giant is a departure from the activist's other ventures.

  • Disney slams Peltz as boardroom battle heats up

    STORY: The boardroom battle between Disney CEO Bob Iger and activist investor Nelson Peltz has ratcheted up - with Disney throwing the latest punch.The entertainment giant slammed Peltz on Tuesday in a letter to shareholders, defending its decision to deny him a board seat by saying he "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant.The searing comments came after Peltz last week formally launched a fight for a board seat to rescue Disney from what he called a "crisis" of overspending on its Disney+ streaming business, its purchase of 21st Century Fox and failed succession planning.The billionaire’s move pits Peltz against Iger, one of the most popular executives in Hollywood - who recently returned from retirement to lead Disney for a second time.Peltz told CNBC last week that Disney should either get out of the streaming business or buy the rest of rival service Hulu. Disney has a majority stake in Hulu; Comcast owns the rest.In its statement on Tuesday, Disney said it was already working to improve profitability at Disney+ and that it was rolling out broader cost-cutting measures.Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which owns a .5% stake, or roughly $900 million in Disney, declined to comment.Unless Peltz settles with Disney, investors will vote this year on whether he should sit on the company's board.

  • U.S., Taiwan officials pledge ambitious trade negotiating schedule

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Taiwan concluded four days of trade negotiations on Monday and reached consensus on several areas related to trade facilitation, anti-corruption, small and medium-sized enterprises and regulatory practices, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said. The first major negotiating round of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade saw the two sides exchange texts on those areas in Taipei, the office said in a statement. Taiwan's top trade negotiator, John Deng, told reporters in Taipei he was "quite satisfied" with the outcome of the meetings.

  • Disney: Activist investor Peltz lacks ‘skills and experience’ for board seat

    "Peltz does not understand Disney's businesses and lacks the skills and experience to assist the board in delivering shareholder value in a rapidly shifting media ecosystem," Disney said in a filing.

  • BlackRock, Vanguard stand apart as U.S. funds suffer first annual outflows

    Looking to track indexes, investors withdrew a net $926 billion from actively-managed funds in 2022, their worst year ever, Morningstar said on Tuesday in a year-end report that excluded money-market funds and covered data back to 1993. Passive funds took in $556 billion last year, Morningstar said. Although the amount was about 42% lower than their net deposits in 2021, "investors appear to be buying passive funds in both good times and bad," Morningstar said.

  • Commonwealth Recruits Advisors With $1 Billion From Edward Jones

    One of the advisors said he and his colleagues wanted to have more control over how they serve their clients and charge for services.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Panthers could have a path towards their franchise QB in 2023’s draft

    Even though the Panthers aren't sitting in prime draft position to land a franchise QB, a window has been opened thanks to the Texans and Bears.

  • Mizuho Adds 20 Traders From Credit Suisse in US Markets Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Americas is adding 20 Credit Suisse Group AG traders as part of the Japanese firm’s push to expand its markets business in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapThe move

  • Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

    Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it tries to restructure its operations. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could be available to offset its future taxable income. The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership, Carvana said.

  • Why retire if you could work remotely and travel freely? Some older Americans are embracing the digital nomad life.

    It's not completely carefree, but this couple sold their home and now travel in affordable countries, spending about half of what it cost to live in the U.S.

  • SmileDirectClub stock rallies on cost cuts, workforce ‘realignment’

    Shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. rallied after hours after the oral-care platform said it planned a round of cost cuts and a "realignment" of its workforce.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • The stock market is on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that suggests big upside ahead

    If the market can pull off this hat trick following a year of negative of returns, stocks may be set up for gains of over 25%.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.