Triangle counties releasing non-violent jail inmates at greatest risk for coronavirus

Triangle counties are taking steps to reduce their jail populations in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic., district attorneys and other officials said.

The Durham County jail population decreased nearly 9% this past week after the District Attorney’s Office and other officials increased reviews of inmates considered to be most vulnerable to COVID-19.

In general District Attorney Satana Deberry and her staff have been working since she took office in January 2019 to reduce the jail population by taking steps to release people accused of nonviolent crimes.

On March 12, the DA’s Office stepped up those efforts and added “a public health lens” to the process, evaluating people who are older or have underlying health issues.

“We have been working every day with the sheriff, defense attorneys to identify folks who have some issue that would make them more vulnerable,” Deberry said.

Between 2007 and 2018, the average annual jail population at the Durham County Detention Center fell from 629 to 498. In March 2019 the average monthly jail population fell to 393 and then 366 in April 2019, the first months below 400 since at least 2004, The News & Observer reported.

From March 12, when officials started the stepped up reviews, to Thursday the jail population dropped from 366 to 334, according to information provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

While some of those incarcerated were likely released as part of the standard process, Deberry said, other benefited from the stepped-up review and bond hearings in which prosecutors agreed to lowering or unsecuring the bond, meaning a person did not have to put up any cash to get out.

In some cases people have pleaded guilty to crimes they were accused of and have been released or moved to a state prison.

“Some folks may have bonded out themselves, but definitely, through the increased efforts, we have gotten those numbers down,” Deberry said.

On Thursday, Deberry held a telephone conference with some defense attorneys, asking them bring make her office aware of any special issues their clients may have.

“To see if we could bring that number even lower,” Deberry said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has gathered information about inmates for the DA’s Office to aid in the process, said spokesperson AnnMarie Breen.

Wake County

The Wake County District Attorneys’s Office is trying to determine which inmates are nonviolent and over 60 years old and could potentially qualify for an early release.

“We have requested and are working through starting today a list of people awaiting trial in custody in our jail to determine which ones we can unsecure bond on,” District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said. “For what it’s worth, all of my colleagues whom I’ve spoken to across the state are taking proactive actions to try and winnow down the in custody population.”

Mecklenburg County has also been working to reduce it jail population with a case-by-case reviews by judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys, The Charlotte Observer has reported.

Letters from the ACLU, others

On Thursday a coalition called on state and local officials to reduce the number of incarcerated people, who they said were vulnerable to the pandemic. The close conditions inside detention facilities could also endanger corrections employees and the general public, it said.

Letters signed by the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina and eight other organizations were sent to Gov. Roy Cooper, the state Department of Public Safety, the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

“People in confinement have no control over their own movement and are held in close quarters without adequate resources for hygiene, creating the perfect conditions for the dangerous spread of COVID-19,” said Chantal Stevens, interim executive director of the ACLU of North Carolina, in a media release.

The letters suggested stopping arrests for low-level offenses, expanding the use of citations instead of arrests and releasing people from jail unless they pose a serious risk to the community.

Requested steps for county jails included eliminating medical co-pays for inmates, giving them with more cleaning and sanitizing products, and implementing a medical quarantine when necessary.