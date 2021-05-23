A Triangle county’s vaccine rate quintupled with teens eligible. How did yours change?

Julian Shen-Berro
·4 min read

After weeks of statewide and local decline in new COVID-19 vaccinations, counties around the Triangle are seeing their numbers surge by as much as 400% with younger teens now eligible to receive a dose.

In Orange County, where 50% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the number of new people partially vaccinated rose more than five-fold after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 12 approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old.

All Triangle counties saw an increase in new people receiving first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines the week after the CDC announcement, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses spaced a few weeks apart to reach full effectiveness.

The resurgence in new vaccinations comes after nearly every Triangle county saw falling numbers in the weeks before.

See the local data from the Triangle below.

Wake County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 4,846

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 12,824

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 40.3%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 36.7%

Durham County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 1,566

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 3,842

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 42.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 39%

Orange County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 599

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 3,199

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 50%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 45.9%

Chatham County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 178

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 576

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 36.8%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 33.3%

Franklin County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 185

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 342

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 27.9%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 25.8%

Granville County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 252

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 302

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 32.9%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 30.6%

Johnston County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 830

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 1,037

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 28.3%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 25.4%

Lee County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 234

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 260

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 30.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 28%

Person County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 149

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 197

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 33.7%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 30.9%

Vance County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 197

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 206

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 31.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 28.5%

Harnett County

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 333

Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 502

Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 21.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 19.7%

