Triangle hospitals see rise in 'influenza-like' illnesses
Healthcare systems are preparing for an uptick in respiratory viruses that include COVID-19, flu, and RSV, also known as the "Big Three," this winter.
Healthcare systems are preparing for an uptick in respiratory viruses that include COVID-19, flu, and RSV, also known as the "Big Three," this winter.
A recent Yahoo News/YouGov survey found that 41% of Americans believe COVID is more severe than the flu, while 34% think COVID and the flu are about the same and 7% say the flu is more severe.
Moderna has an ambitious pipeline as it hopes to maintain COVID-19 success momentum.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back for another episode of The Bandwagon, recapping three of the Division Series and digging into the drama between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves after game 3.
There's something for everyone.
When New York City received a record-high rainfall of 6 to 8 inches on Sept. 29, much of the city’s mass transit system ground to a halt. This is just a taste of what the future holds for the country’s largest transit system, due to climate change, according to a new report.
Delivery driver insurance can help protect you when delivering food for companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.
Who doesn't like saving half off?
UGGs are never on sale, so this is a very big treat for you and your delicate feet.
Serious savings abound on Hanes, Puma, Gap, Levi's, Adidas and more.
Debris is piling up in Earth's orbit from decades of launches. Companies like Astroscale and ClearSpace are developing ways to remove some of that junk.
Here's a list of the best air fryers you can buy, plus tips and tricks on how to use one, as chosen by Engadget editors.
We're talking a top-notch massage gun for $23, satin pillowcases for $3 a pop and a genius grabber tool for an all-time low of $10.
Twitch has rolled out a feature that blocks banned users from watching the streams of the creators that banned them in the first place, a long-requested tool. However, logged-out users can watch any stream.
Some savings are still on!
David Zucker and Jim Abrahams share tales contained in the pages of their new book "Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!"
While at McKinsey, they say they observed "significant problems" -- and opportunities -- around enterprise data governance, and specific ways in which these problems could impact a company's ability to adopt generative AI. A recent IDC survey of more than 900 executives at large enterprises found that 86% agree more governance is needed to ensure the "quality and integrity" of generative AI insights. Just 30% of respondents to the survey, meanwhile, said that they felt "extremely prepared or ready" to leverage generative AI today.
The D-backs are moving on to the NLCS. The Phillies will look to punch their ticket in Thursday's Game 4.
Prime Day may be over, but some of the deals are still here for a little while longer.
We've got another great weekend of games with four ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a showdown between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington.
Jimmy Fallon's pop quiz tests Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce knowledge gap between girls and their dads, plus more laughs from late-night last night.