Triangle restaurant only washes food trays once a week: Sanitation scores (Jan. 23)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of Jan. 17-23.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that at least 100 restaurant inspections were completed Jan. 17-23.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Gen Ramen (2330 Bale St. #112 in Raleigh) received a score of 88.5% during an inspection on Jan. 17.

The restaurant was in violation of 16 standards. Of these, 10 were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding the chlorine sanitizing dish machine was not properly sanitizing dishes, soft boiled eggs soaking in soy sauce being held at improper temperatures and raw foods stored above ready-to-eat foods in several areas of the walk-in cooler.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 91.5% in June 2023.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 41 restaurant inspections were completedJan. 17-23.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Mi Barrio (5023 Wake Forest Hwy in Durham) received a score of 87.5% during an inspection on Jan. 17.

The restaurant was in violation of 20 standards. Of these, 12 were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included trays used for chips being washed once per week and not after each service, observing an employee come in from outside and begin touching packaged food without first washing hands and open packages of cheese and cooked chicken without dates written on them.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 96% in September 2023 and 92.5% in March 2023

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but lower than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 14 restaurant inspections were completed Jan. 17-23.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 12 restaurant inspections were completed Jan. 17-23.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that six restaurant inspections were completed Jan. 17-23.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

