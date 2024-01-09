These Triangle restaurants and bars are closing because of Tuesday’s bad weather
With severe storms and heavy rain hitting the Triangle on Tuesday afternoon and evening, many local restaurants are closing early or foregoing dinner service altogether.
We’ve compiled a running list of restaurants and bars we know that have closed for the evening. Stay safe out there.
Restaurants closing early for Jan. 9
900 Park Office Dr., Durham in Boxyard RTP
Closing early at 2 p.m.
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham
1101 E. Whitaker Mill Rd., Raleigh
Both locations closing at 3 p.m.
359 Blackwell St., Durham.
Closing at 2:30 p.m.
Restaurants not open on Jan. 9
329 Allison St., Hillsborough.
900 Park Offices Dr., Durham
215 E. Chatham St., Cary.
491 S. Driver St., Durham.