These Triangle restaurants and bars are closing because of Tuesday’s bad weather

Drew Jackson
·1 min read

With severe storms and heavy rain hitting the Triangle on Tuesday afternoon and evening, many local restaurants are closing early or foregoing dinner service altogether.

We’ve compiled a running list of restaurants and bars we know that have closed for the evening. Stay safe out there.

Restaurants closing early for Jan. 9

Buzzy Bakes

900 Park Office Dr., Durham in Boxyard RTP

Closing early at 2 p.m.

Eastcut Sandwich Bar

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham

1101 E. Whitaker Mill Rd., Raleigh

Both locations closing at 3 p.m.

QueenBurger

359 Blackwell St., Durham.

Closing at 2:30 p.m.

Restaurants not open on Jan. 9

Eno River Brewing

329 Allison St., Hillsborough.

Fullsteam RTP

900 Park Offices Dr., Durham

Pizzeria Faulisi

215 E. Chatham St., Cary.

Proximity Brewing

491 S. Driver St., Durham.

