Tribal councilors square off during meeting over McGirt fallout

Oct. 29—A Cherokee Nation Tribal Council Rules Committee turned contentious Thursday afternoon, when a discussion over the state's attempt to overturn the McGirt decision culminated in a threat to have marshals remove one of the councilors.

The cities of Tulsa and Owasso, as well as the states of Texas, Kansas, Louisiana and Nebraska, all recently joined Oklahoma and Gov. Kevin Stitt in the campaign to overturn the landmark McGirt ruling. CN Attorney General Sara Hill said those who have signed on in support of the lawsuit are trying to make Oklahomans afraid that tribal prosecutors, tribal victim advocates and tribal police don't care about victims and that tribal courts cannot protect the public.

To make these arguments, Hill said the governmental bodies point to the case of Tyler Tait, a Cherokee Nation Health Services physician who was arrested earlier this month and charged with the murder of Moria Kinsey, a former CNHS employee. Tait had previously been charged with domestic assault and battery before the case was dismissed in April in light of the McGirt decision. The case was then sent to federal prosecutors, who referred it to the tribe.

"For the Tait case, the state-supporting amicus briefs make the same argument that Stitt has recently made ... that if the Cherokee Nation had only prosecuted the case earlier, this person may not have been free to commit murder," Hill said. "The city neglects to mention, as Stitt also always neglects to mention, that Tait had been released on bond the same day of his initial misdemeanor domestic assault and battery offense in December of 2020."

Hill pointed out the state never had Tait behind bars or prosecuted any of the previous charges filed against him when it did have jurisdiction.

In response to the death of Kinsey, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued an executive order to form a task force dedicated to addressing domestic violence, among other initiatives. District 3 Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire criticized the formation of the task force, saying its members were negligent and allowed Tait to go without prosecution for political reasons. He insisted the cities and states that have filed amicus briefs in support of overturning McGirt did so because they fear tribal governments cannot fully protect them.

"This administration has proven to them all that they cannot protect the public. It's unfortunate that the chief would rather go after political oppositions by arresting them during a campaign than go after real threats [in] the public and file charges and arrest them," he said. "Now it's time for us, as the council, to start our own domestic abuse task force by creating a committee of councilors to investigate the function of the administration's handling of McGirt. The first thing we need to do is to call for a formal investigation of the governmental health review board, which has the final hiring process of the doctor, who was a well-known domestic abuser."

Nofire accused the CN administration of sweeping under the rug reports of high-ranking employees targeting women and children.

In response, AG Hill began to say Stitt would appreciate Nofire's skepticism of tribal sovereignty when the councilor interrupted her. District 9 Tribal Councilor and Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh called for point of order and threatened to summon marshals to remove Nofire.

Hill went on to say she is "sure that Gov. Stitt appreciates that support for undermining tribal sovereignty — that doubt that Indian tribes can govern themselves effectively."

"The lack of confidence that shows in the Tribal Council, in the chief, and all of the elected leaders and officials of the Cherokee Nation is very much buying into what Gov. Stitt sells every day, and I think it's a dangerous thing to say," she said.

The AG's response did not sit well with some of the councilors. At-Large Councilor Julia Coates said she was disappointed with Hill's remarks. She said it's part of the council's job to criticize, and such responses constitute an attack against the council.

"Allegations and questions need to be responded to without these kind of passive-aggressive responses that we are somehow undermining tribal sovereignty and wielding the threat of Gov. Stitt and lawsuits against us, because we're trying to get to a better place," Coates said.

District 2 Councilor Candessa Tehee is among the members of the newly formed domestic violence task force. She said the committee meeting was not the appropriate forum for Nofire's allegations.

"As for the use of political grandstanding to make points about domestic violence issues, as an individual who is the child of a survivor and as a survivor myself, I find that absolutely abhorrent, and I do not wish to see this body fall so low that we are going to start grandstanding on domestic violence issues," she said.