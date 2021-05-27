Tribal councilwoman 'left for dead' in mysterious attack

Clara Hill
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Woman assaulted earlier in May named as tribal leader&lt;/p&gt; (iStock)

Woman assaulted earlier in May named as tribal leader

(iStock)

A Montana tribal leader has been revealed to be the victim of an assault, according to local police, after being “left for dead” in a hotel room.

The incident took place on 16 May and the victim has been named as Silver Little Eagle, 24, a councilwoman for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. Details such as her name have only just been revealed.

On May 20, her family put out a statement detailing her injuries, saying they were “severe” and a friend established a crowdfund that gathered more than $28,000 as of Thursday.

After the attack, her family says she faced “further threats of violence, cyberbullying, defamation of character and harassment by the assailants and people in her own community.”

Immediately following the attack, authorities were notified and she was taken to the hospital. At the time of writing, no arrests or charges have been issued.

However, two women have been named as people of interest, and “are actively being sought by investigators for questioning,” according to the police

.At the time, she was not named in official documents about the assault but authorities later confirmed that Ms Little Eagle was the victim to the Great Falls Tribune, a Montana local paper.

It was noted that Ms Eagle was missing belongings, most notably her car, which was recovered by the police. A 31-year-old was also said to have been assaulted on that occasion. It is believed that the 27-year-old and the 31-year-old victim are known to each other.

Authorities said that there was “no indication that the crime was racially motivated or connected to human trafficking.” They also said they "will not be providing any further information on this investigation.”

A 2016 National Institute of Justice report uncovered that 80 per cent of Indigenous people had been met with violence.

As the story grew in momentum across Montana, fury regarding the situation grew about the quiet and slow rate of investigation. People expressed dissatisfaction at the minimal press coverage. Social media users accused Ms Little Eagle was inaccurate about the severity of her injuries.

Her father Goldstein Little Eagle refuted these online allegations, and explained why they were “hurtful”.

“She was badly beaten, and she was in the hospital. She’s resting and in recovery and healing now. Every woman that has experienced violence should be taken seriously. It’s pretty hurtful now with all the slander and gossip going on right now,” he said.

In 2020, Little Eagle won her seat on the tribal council, a landmark election that saw women being elected to the role of president, Vice President and five other council seats.

Recommended Stories

  • A Wave of Afghan Surrenders to the Taliban Picks Up Speed

    MEHTAR LAM, Afghanistan — Ammunition was depleted inside the bedraggled outposts in Laghman province. Food was scarce. Some police officers hadn’t been paid in five months. Then, just as U.S. troops began leaving the country in early May, Taliban fighters besieged seven rural Afghan military outposts across the wheat fields and onion patches of the province, in eastern Afghanistan. The insurgents enlisted village elders to visit the outposts bearing a message: Surrender or die. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times By mid-month, security forces had surrendered all seven outposts after extended negotiations, according to village elders. At least 120 soldiers and police were given safe passage to the government-held provincial center in return for handing over weapons and equipment. “We told them, ‘Look, your situation is bad — reinforcements aren’t coming,’ ” said Nabi Sarwar Khadim, 53, one of several elders who negotiated the surrenders. Since May 1, at least 26 outposts and bases in just four provinces — Laghman, Baghlan, Wardak and Ghazni — have surrendered after such negotiations, according to village elders and government officials. With morale diving as U.S. troops leave, and the Taliban seizing on each surrender as a propaganda victory, each collapse feeds the next in the Afghan countryside. Among the negotiated surrenders were four district centers, which house local governors, police and intelligence chiefs — effectively handing the government facilities to Taliban control and scattering the officials there, at least temporarily. The Taliban have negotiated Afghan troop surrenders in the past, but never at the scale and pace of the base collapses this month in the four provinces extending east, north and west of Kabul. The tactic has removed hundreds of government forces from the battlefield, secured strategic territory and reaped weapons, ammunition and vehicles for the Taliban — often without firing a shot. The base collapses are one measure of the rapidly deteriorating government war effort as one outpost after another falls, sometimes after battles, but often after wholesale surrenders. The surrenders are part of a broader Taliban playbook of seizing and holding territory as security force morale plummets with the exit of international troops. Buyoffs of local police and militia. Local cease-fires that allow the Taliban to consolidate gains. A sustained military offensive despite pleas for peace talks and a nationwide cease-fire. “The government is not able to save the security forces,” said Mohammed Jalal, a village elder in Baghlan province. “If they fight, they will be killed, so they have to surrender.” The surrenders are the work of Taliban Invitation and Guidance Committees, which intervene after insurgents cut off roads and supplies to surrounded outposts. Committee leaders or Taliban military leaders phone base commanders — and sometimes their families — and offer to spare troops’ lives if they surrender their outposts, weapons and ammunition. In several cases, the committees have given surrendering troops money — typically around $130 — and civilian clothes and sent them home unharmed. But first they videotape the men as they promise not to rejoin the security forces. They log their phone numbers and the names of family members — and vow to kill the men if they rejoin the military. “The Taliban commander and the Invitation and Guidance Committee called me more than 10 times and asked me to surrender,” said Maj. Imam Shah Zafari, 34, a district police chief in Wardak province who surrendered his command center and weapons on May 11 after negotiations mediated by local elders. After the Taliban provided a car ride home to Kabul, he said, a committee member phoned to assure him that the government would not imprison him for surrendering. “He said, ‘We have so much power in the government and we can release you,’ ” Zafari said. The Taliban committees take advantage of a defining characteristic of Afghan wars: Fighters and commanders regularly switch sides, cut deals, negotiate surrenders and cultivate village elders for influence with local residents. The current conflict is really dozens of local wars. These are intimate struggles, where brothers and cousins battle one another and commanders on each side cajole, threaten and negotiate by cellphone. “A Taliban commander calls me all the time, trying to destroy my morale, so that I’ll surrender,” said Wahidullah Zindani, 36, a bearded, sunburned police commander who has rejected Taliban demands to surrender his nine-man, bullet-pocked outpost in Laghman province. The negotiated surrenders are part of a broader offensive in which the Taliban have surrounded at least five provincial capitals this spring, according to a Pentagon inspector general report released May 18. The offensive has intensified since the U.S. withdrawal began May 1. The Taliban have used their control of several major highways to cut off bases and garrisons, leaving them vulnerable. The surrenders have a profound psychological effect. “They call and say the Taliban are powerful enough to defeat the U.S. and they can easily take Laghman province, so you should remember this before we kill you,” Rahmatullah Yarmal, Laghman’s 29-year-old governor, said of the Taliban committees during an interview inside his barricaded compound in Mehtar Lam, the provincial capital. It’s an effective propaganda tactic, the governor conceded — so effective that some outpost commanders now refuse to speak to elders or Taliban negotiators. He said many elders were not neutral peacemakers, but hand-picked Taliban supporters. Yarmal said 60 police officers who surrendered and took refuge in his government center are now primed to fight to retake the seven lost outposts. “I think we’ll have them back in a month,” he said. But just hours after the governor spoke on May 19, a nearby district center, Dawlat Shah, surrendered without any resistance after negotiations. By the next morning, five more outposts had surrendered the same way in the district of Alishing, also in Laghman, district officials said. Those Taliban victories were facilitated, in part, by a 30-day cease-fire negotiated by elders on May 17 in the heavily contested district of Alingar, allowing the Taliban to shift resources to the Alishing, where they forced the negotiated surrender of the five outposts just two days later. (On May 21, the Taliban violated the cease-fire with renewed attacks in Alingar, Khadim said.) The series of base collapses represented the second wholesale surrender in a Laghman district in two weeks. On May 7, three outposts and a military base collapsed the same way without a fight, said Nasir Ahmad Himat, the Alingar district governor. “The soldiers simply dropped their weapons, got in their vehicles and went to the district center or provincial capital,” said Faqirullah, a village elder who goes by one name. As Taliban fighters advanced on the provincial capital Sunday, Yarmal announced that 110 security force members who had surrendered, and several commanders who were supposed to supervise them, had been detained for negligence. Also Sunday, the Afghan military announced that troop reinforcements and the military chief of staff had rushed to Laghman to try to repel the Taliban assault. In Ghazni province, Hasan Reza Yousofi, a provincial councilman, said he begged officials to send reinforcements to an outpost and a military base that ultimately fell to the Taliban this month. He played a recorded phone call from a police officer, Abdul Ahmad, who said his ammunition was gone and his men were drinking rainwater because the base water tower had been destroyed by a rocket. “We have been sold out — we make calls for reinforcements, but officials don’t help,” the recorded voice said. “The Taliban sent us tribal elders who said, ‘Surrender, you are sold out, no one will help you.’ ” Yousofi said he did not know whether Ahmad survived after his outpost fell. Negotiations have proved remarkably fruitful for the Taliban in Baghlan province, where at least 100 soldiers surrendered, and in Wardak province, where about 130 security force members surrendered following negotiations, officials said. In Laghman province, negotiations leading to the surrender of the seven outposts stretched over 10 days. Khadim, the village elder, said different elders negotiated with commanders of each outpost. “We guaranteed they would not be killed,” he said. “There was nothing written, just our word.” A few miles away, Zindani refused to surrender his forlorn outpost near the front line. He said officers who had negotiated surrenders at three nearby outposts had betrayed their country. One of his men, Muhammad Agha Bambard, said he would fight to avenge the deaths of two brothers he said were killed by the Taliban. He would never surrender, he said. Zindani’s nine men were down to a machine gun, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and one AK-47 rifle each inside a ramshackle outpost with bloodstained walls. But he said he intended to fight on — as he told the Taliban commander who regularly phoned to demand his surrender. “I told him, ‘I’m a soldier of my country,’ ” the commander said. “I am not here to surrender.” Four days later, on Sunday, the outpost was overrun during a firefight with the Taliban, a member of the provincial council said. One police officer was shot dead and Zindani and his outgunned men were taken prisoner. A few hours later, the Taliban released a video showing Bambard being questioned by a Taliban commander as he lay on a mattress, his face and neck bandaged. In a mocking tone, the commander asked why Bambard had posted on his Facebook page that he would not let the enemy capture his outpost while he was alive. The wounded officer responded, “This is Afghanistan.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Meet Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 6 children, who are at the center of their impending divorce

    How much do you know about the Brangelina clan? Here's a primer on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids.

  • An Idaho woman accused of killing her kids in 'doomsday' couple case has been found unfit to stand trial

    A psychological evaluation determined that Lori Vallow was "not competent to proceed" with a trial on first-degree murder charges.

  • Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims she has faced ‘threat’ following cooperation with New York investigation

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Actual Legal Defense: These Dems Are Peddling Conspiracies!

    Drew Angerer/GettyAfter pushing a slew of baseless conspiracy theories casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is accusing Democratic lawmakers of doing just that.Giuliani makes the claim, among others, in a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought in February by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the Democratic chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, and the NAACP. The suit, which Thompson filed in his personal capacity, accuses Giuliani of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by, among other things, calling for “trial by combat” in a speech preceding the riot, and conspiring with extremist groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys to disrupt the certification of now-President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.But Giuliani, who waged an all-out disinformation campaign in the aftermath of Trump’s loss to Biden, floating outlandish stories about the election having been stolen from Trump by “crooked” Democrats, voting machine companies in cahoots with Venezuelan dictators, and turncoat Republicans, now argues—baselessly—that Thompson and 11 other lawmakers who signed onto the suit are engaging in much of the same.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds Circle“Plaintiffs have pleaded no specific facts that would give rise to an inference that Giuliani and all other Defendants agreed and had a meeting of the minds on the far-sweeping plot that Plaintiffs allege in their Amended Complaint—namely to engage a public disinformation campaign to create an army of rabid Trump supporters who—in concert with Defendant Proud Boys as ‘shock troopers’—could ultimately be incited to disrupt and block the Electoral Certification,” his motion reads.“Plaintiffs cannot… allege that President Trump and Giuliani had a secret meeting with Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Warboys, and Tarrio wherein they came to a meeting of minds to engage in an elaborate plot to create an insurrection,” it continues. “This conspiracy theory is far more fantastical than any of the allegations of Election fraud that Plaintiffs claim incited the Capitol Riot.”In a separate motion, a lawyer for the Oath Keepers, a far-right organization made up primarily of former law enforcement officers and military veterans, asks for Thompson’s suit to be thrown out for many of the same reasons. The group seeks to distance itself from the actions of any individual members on Jan. 6, claiming that Thompson’s allegations against the Oath Keepers are “speculating that its ‘members’ or people claiming to act on its behalf traveled to the District and proceeded to the Capitol.”But, the filing says, just because rioters were wearing Oath Keeper gear, it doesn’t mean they were representing the Oath Keepers. One section of Thompson’s lawsuit notes that “members of Defendant Oath Keepers wore paramilitary equipment, helmets, reinforced vests and clothing with Oath Keepers paraphernalia.”True, the Oath Keepers concede. But, the motion continues, “What is disputed is that this allegation is declaring that because someone wore an Oath Keeper patch or paraphernalia they must be a member of Oath Keepers... This is like saying that someone who shows up in an army jacket is representing the Army. This is like saying that someone who shows up in a T-shirt that says ‘United States Marines’ is representing and is authorized to represent the Marine Corps and all actions taken by the person with a T-shirt are actions on behalf of the Marine Corps merely by wearing a T-shirt.”“Articles of clothing do not signify membership or approval of an organization. They do not signify agency,” the group insists.Perhaps the most strident and bombastic motion to dismiss comes from Trump himself, who is named individually in Thompson’s lawsuit.He opens by accusing Thompson and the others of having previously “engaged in controversial speech.” Yet, he argues, they have all “chosen to foreswear [sic] their oaths to support and defend the Constitution by attempting to undermine the First Amendment by bringing this lawsuit, based on their longstanding and public grudges against President Trump.” In fact, states Trump’s motion, Thompson and co. “continue to repeat the same baseless and misleading allegations rejected by the Senate during the second failed impeachment attempt earlier this year.”Trump, who famously said he didn’t “take any responsibility at all” for botching his administration’s COVID-19 testing rollout last year while blaming Barack Obama for any problems, takes the same tack in his motion to dismiss.“Plaintiffs seek to weave fictional tales of a conspiracy between Mr. Trump and others based on political speech taken out of context and the actions of independent individuals with whom Mr. Trump never had contact,” it says.Besides, Trump argues once again that his service as president entitles him to “absolute immunity.”“Presidents must be decisive,” the motion asserts. “When making critically important decisions, often of historic proportions, it is imperative that their discretion not be colored, or their actions chilled, by a fear that their presidential actions will result in civil liability—ripening either during or after their presidential term.”Thompson and the NAACP filed the original suit under the “Ku Klux Klan Act,” an 1871 law meant to bar violent interference in Congressional activities. The 11 other House members who joined the suit are Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA.); Karen Bass (D-CA.); Barbara Lee (D-CA); Pramila Jayapal (D-WA); Jerrold Nadler (D-NY); Steve Cohen (D-TN); Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ); Veronica Escobar (D-TX); Hank Johnson (D-GA); and Marcy Kaptur (D-OH).Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Saudis: Coalition kit on Yemen island where base being built

    A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Thursday acknowledged having equipment on an island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait where a mysterious air base is now under construction. The statement said the equipment, which it did not identify, helps the coalition back Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who now hold the country's capital, Sanaa. The statement called any claim of Emirati troops on Mayun “baseless and unfounded.”

  • Wuhan Covid lab leak: From the new evidence to China’s response, what we know

    Health officials are now calling for an independent investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology

  • 15 major 'Friends' couples, ranked from worst to best

    The classic 1990s sitcom brought fans plenty of romantic relationships, from Ross and Rachel and Chandler and Monica to Carol and Susan.

  • The San Jose shooting suspect's ex-wife says he fantasized about killing his colleagues more than 15 years ago

    Cecilia Nelms was married to Samuel Cassidy, the San Jose shooting suspect, for about a decade until they divorced in 2005.

  • 5 predictions by the US's top spies about what the world could look like in 20 years

    Some of the scenarios are devastating, while others look like a future version of our current world.

  • Rolls-Royce’s Newest Car Features Its Own Cocktail Tables for Alfresco Dining

    The Boat Tail is the brand’s latest eight-figure, custom-built car, and it’s sure to turn heads

  • How Tulsa is unburying – and confronting – a history of racism

    For nearly a century, Tulsa, Oklahoma, stayed silent about a deadly massacre in a thriving Black neighborhood. How is the city wrestling with that history today? Part 1 of our podcast “Tulsa Rising.”

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Girl experimented on by Nazis used Auschwitz tattoo to track down long-lost mother

    A remarkable story of suffering, loss and reunion has emerged after an encounter between Pope Francis and a former Nazi concentration camp detainee who was experimented on by the notorious Dr Josef Mengele as a child. The Pope kissed the number - 70072 - that remains tattooed on the arm of 80-year-old Lidia Masksymowicz when he met her during his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. “That kiss gave me strength. It helped reconcile myself with the world. Pope Francis is important in my life. For me, this was a great day,” she told La Repubblica newspaper. The Pope listened closely as her story was recounted by a Polish priest who accompanied Mrs Masksymowicz. That tattoo helped her find her mother years after the end of the war, an odyssey that is told in a new documentary, ‘70072 - The Girl Who Couldn’t Hate, the True Story of Lidia Masksymowicz’. She was only two years old in December 1943 when she was plucked from her life in what is now Belarus and sent to Auschwitz concentration camp.

  • Almost a quarter of Republicans believe Satan-worshiping pedophiles control the US government, media, and financial sector

    Americans who most trust right-wing media, including OAN, are 9 times more likely to believe in QAnon than those who most trust broadcast networks.

  • Lawyer for the 'QAnon Shaman' released a video claiming to show him stop someone from stealing a muffin during the Capitol riot

    The attorney for Jacob Chansley, who was arrested in connection to the Capitol riot, released the video as part of a motion for pretrial release.

  • Kim vows to build N. Korea socialism amid US nuclear impasse

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home, state media reported Thursday, as he tries to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions. The comments by Kim, the third member of his family to rule the impoverished nuclear-armed country, come as doubts increase about both North Korea's economy and whether it will engage in serious disarmament talks with Washington. The Biden administration, which took over after dramatic, but ultimately unsuccessful, direct diplomacy between Kim and former President Donald Trump, has described its recent North Korea policy review as “calibrated and practical.”

  • Amid signs of bipartisanship on infrastructure, McConnell has liberals in fits

    There’s a breeze of bipartisanship sweeping through Washington this week, but to liberals it feels like a stealth cold front being manufactured by Mitch McConnell.

  • Melbourne lockdown: Fears over outbreak sparks restrictions

    The Australian state of Victoria shuts down again as a fresh outbreak in the capital fuels anxiety.