Tribal law enforcement and FBI conduct search warrant at home owned by chairman

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigations on Thursday morning executed a search warrant at a residence owned by Tribal Chairman Timothy Davis, according to a news release.

Eight people were taken into tribal custody, and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said "the investigation remains open and ongoing."

Sandra Barker, FBI public affairs specialist, confirmed the FBI executed a search warrant relating to an ongoing investigation but said she was unable to comment further.

Authorities have not immediately disclosed who was arrested in the execution of the warrant or what charges have been brought.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Tribal law enforcement and FBI conduct search warrant at chairman's home