Tribal leaders vocalise opposition to governor's McGirt task force

Jan. 11—Leaders from Oklahoma's Five Tribes said a McGirt task force being assembled by Gov. Kevin Stitt has several flaws and does more to divide than unify relations between the state and tribal nations.

Stitt signed Executive Order 2023-32 on Dec. 22, 2023, forming the One Oklahoma Task Force "to confront the continued impact of McGirt."

The executive order was signed after a December 2023 jurisdictional dispute between an Okmulgee County jail employee and a Muscogee Creek tribal police officer. The dispute began over the arrest of a non-Native American man by a tribal officer and the booking of the man into the county jail that does not have a contract to house tribal inmates. The tribal officer said he made the arrest under a cross-deputization agreement with the Grand River Dam Authority and was acting as an agent of the state.

The dispute led to a physical altercation between the jailer and the officer and arrest warrants were issued.

"The primary function of government is to protect public safety, and the McGirt decision has created confusion and tension among those that work to serve that function," Stitt said in a press release announcing the order. "By gathering stakeholders from every corner of our state, we can address the real jurisdictional challenges left by McGirt and usher in lasting change. The State of Oklahoma, Tribal governments, and our citizens deserve clarity."

The 13-seat task force would be comprised of Oklahoma lawmakers, the Attorney General, Secretary of Public Safety, and other appointees from the District Attorneys Council and other law enforcement agencies. One seat would be reserved for one representative from the Five Tribes and one seat for the state's remaining 33 tribes.

Following the announcement of the task force, the GRDA sent a letter to the Cherokee and Muscogee (Creek) Nations on Jan. 5 suspending the cross-deputizations of their tribal officers and would "reevaluate" the agreements after the task force issues its recommendations.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement the suspension "create barriers where none existed and undermine public safety on some of our major waterways, Grand Lake and Lake Tenkiller, among others."

"We have had nothing but a positive working relationship with GRDA. There is no reason to revoke the commission cards of our hard-working men and women of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service," Hoskin said. "Moving forward and most importantly, we will continue to provide indispensable law enforcement services across our reservation, including utilizing other cross deputization agreements in place and our exercising our inherent sovereign rights across the Cherokee Nation Reservation."

Leaders from the Five Tribes issued a statement opposing the governor's task force on Wednesday, stating they cannot participate in an effort "that spreads falsehoods about the law, attempts to minimize tribal voices, and engages in political attacks instead of constructive government to government dialogue."

"When we have a willing partner at the State of Oklahoma, we are fully prepared to move forward, and we are eager to work with our friends and neighbors to improve coordination in public safety efforts," the statement said.

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said in a separate statement there were no issues for the task force to address and that he would not participate in Stitt's task force.

"Public safety and the well-being of all Oklahomans is a top priority for the Choctaw Nation. We remain open to working jointly and hope Gov. Stitt will re-evaluate the task force participants and his negative narrative about the McGirt ruling," Batton said. "But due to the current parameters of the proposed task force, I will not participate as a possible representative."

The governor's task force has until June 1 to submit their report of recommendations to Stitt, Oklahoma lawmakers, and tribal leaders.