Tribal members who violate burn ban will be prosecuted despite no criminal statute

Oct. 10—Choctaw Nation officials said tribal members who fall under their criminal jurisdiction will be prosecuted for violating state and county issued burn bans despite not having a statute within their tribal codes.

Concerns were brought up after it was learned the tribe did not have provisions in their criminal code to prosecute those who fall under the Choctaw Nation's criminal jurisdiction who violate a burn ban issued by a county or state government.

"We're not having trouble enforcing it; we're just having trouble getting them prosecuted," said Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.

Morris provided the News-Capital with a copy of two citations that were issued to a Native American living in Pittsburg County.

The citations show the person was cited Oct. 3 for burning of household trash and burning during burn ban.

"We went to file it in tribal court, and they said they don't have a statute that covers that," Morris said.

Morris said he was told by tribal prosecutors that research was going to be done to see if there were any other statutes the citation could be prosecuted under and as of this week, he has not heard back.

Randy Sachs, director of public relations for the Choctaw Nation, said tribal prosecutors have talked the issue over and will prosecute burn ban violators presented to their office under the public nuisance code.

According to Carnell Law, public nuisance is defined as "any conduct that interferes with the rights of the public."

"Just because we don't have the specific code for burn ban violations, we have the code to enforce elements under that," Sachs said.

Punishment for a conviction under the tribe's public nuisance code is a fine up to $1,000, up to one year imprisonment, or both.

As of Friday, the citations issued by the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department were not available within Choctaw Nation District Court records.

A review of the Choctaw Nation Criminal Code shows a section that allows the tribe to charge people under their jurisdiction for burn ban violations, but only if one is declared by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

According to Oklahoma statute, any person who is convicted of violating a county-issued burn ban "shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of not more than $500, imprisonment for up to one year or to both."

Violators of a governor-issued burn ban "shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of not more than $1000, imprisonment for up to one year or to both."

The state statute says any law enforcement officer in the state can enforce both types of burn bans issued by the state.

A review of available records from Choctaw Nation District Court shows only one person within the last month has been charged for violating a burn ban, with Sachs confirming that number.

Court records show a citation for violation of burn ban was issued to a Native American living in Coal County, with tribal prosecutors charging the man with dumping trash on/public private property.

The statue for dumping of trash on public or private property states "Any person who deliberately places, throws, drops, dumps, deposits, or discards any garbage, trash, waste, rubbish, refuse, debris, or other deleterious substance on any Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma property or on any private property of another without consent of the property owner shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor."

The statute states a person who violates the code by a glowing substance "or any substance which may cause a fire" shall be punished by a fine of not more than $5,000, jail time up to three years, or both.

"Any person violating the provisions of this subsection shall be liable for all damages caused by the violation," the code states.

As of Friday, data from the Oklahoma Forestry Service shows 43 Oklahoma counties are under a county-issued burn ban. Pittsburg County is currently under a burn ban until Oct. 17. All 10-and-a-half counties of the Choctaw Nation Reservation in southeast Oklahoma were under a county-issued burn ban.

Sachs said a burn ban within the reservation can be instituted by the chief or tribal council at any time it is deemed necessary.

"Currently, it would be redundant because we are going to enforce the county burn bans," Sachs said.

