Tribal officials explain Choctaw judicial system

Apr. 24—Law enforcement in the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma goes back to the 1830s with the establishment of the Choctaw Lighthorse.

Today, the Lighthorse are simply known as tribal police and fall under the authority of the Choctaw Nation Department of Public Safety.

John Hobbs, executive director of the department, says there are currently 51 officers "on the streets," with a total staff of 75, including dispatchers, investigators, administrative staff, and others.

"We're actually in the middle of trying to get approval to hire some more," Hobbs said, regarding uniformed officers on patrol.

Supervisors are split into five districts, with officers divided as equally as possible across the tribe's boundaries.

"The officers generally work county areas just because it's easier; they're used to working those counties and it's already broke up, so they're kind of divided up as far as their call area."

The number of tribal officers within a county depends on the size of the county and the call volume.

"Here (Bryan County) we have so much more going on; we have additional officers, but counties where we've had not had a whole lot in the past, it's fewer," said Hobbs. "So there's really not an average; it just depends on the call volume for that area."

Hobbs said the current goal is to have at least six officers in each of the 10 and a-half counties within the tribe's boundaries.

To help fill in gaps of coverage, the tribe has entered into more than 70 cross-deputization agreements with local and state agencies that give the agencies authority to arrest and cite Native Americans within the Choctaw Nation boundaries.

Free web-based trainings produced by the tribe are available to all the agencies to answer questions about jurisdiction and will make trainings available as long as they are needed.

Along with providing routine assistance, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police also have a K-9 officer along with a SWAT team comprised of 12 officers consisting of firearms instructors, defensive tactics instructors and certified snipers.

Hobbs said any law enforcement agency within the tribe's boundaries, regardless of having a cross-deputization agreement, can utilize the resources available thorough the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police.

After a Native American is arrested by tribal police or a cross-deputized officer, the decision to charge the person is with the Choctaw Nation's Office of the Prosecutor.

Choctaw Nation Prosecutor Kara Bacon said her office has four attorneys dedicated to criminal prosecution, with another three that handle juvenile and family cases.

"But all of our attorneys can do either," said Bacon.

With the expected rise in caseload, Bacon said there is a plan in place to hire more attorneys.

"The Choctaw Nation leadership has put out projections and so once we reached those projections, we will look to increase staff loads," said Bacon. "That way we're not hiring people with nothing to do, but we're waiting to hit those levels."

Bacon said she expects her office to begin utilizing the tribe's secondary courthouse in Talihina for people who live in the northern half of the tribe's boundaries, away from the main courthouse in Durant.

She said the tribe is also looking into beginning mental health and drug courts for Native Americans who are charged by the tribe.

"That is something I know leadership really wants us to try to utilize and to look at drug use as a health and mental health problem and not so much as a criminal problem," said Bacon.

With the inevitability of Native Americans being sentenced by the tribal court, Bacon and Hobbs said the tribe has agreements in place with all of the county jails within the boundaries.

Bacon said the tribe is also talking with a facility to house Native Americans sentenced to longer terms by the tribe.

The tribe said it will ensure each jail with an agreement will pass all required inspections.

Choctaw Nation employs two district judges: Presiding District Judge Richard Branam and District Judge Mark Morrison.

A special district judge position is vacant after the death of Special District Court Judge Rebecca Cryer in September 2020.

Along with criminal matters, the court focuses on family issues such as divorce, child custody, child support, parental rights, visitation and adoption, civil matters, juvenile matters, and guardianship.

All decisions made by the District Court will be recognized by the state of Oklahoma, the federal government, and the Court of Indian Offenses.

The tribe's judicial system also contains an appellate court division, consisting of Presiding Judge P.L. Payton Phelps and Appellate Judges Bob Rabon and Warren Gotcher.

Judges on the appellate court's primary function is to review the procedures and decisions to ensure the proceedings were fair and the proper law was applied correctly with full authority over any appeal from the district court to affirm, reverse, modify or vacate any action in the District Court or other entity from which an appeal is taken as authorized by law.

The tribe is currently preparing recommendations and funding requests for the addition of both full and part-time judges to ensure a timely and efficient judicial process as cases increase and investigating federal funding opportunities to expand court locations within the reservation.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com