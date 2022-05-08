Tribal police department receives a vote of no confidence

May 8—LAPWAI — Members of the Nez Perce Tribe continued to express dissatisfaction with law enforcement, culminating in a no confidence vote in the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department at an emotional general council meeting in Lapwai on Saturday.

It was one of four resolutions to successfully arise from the floor during the meeting and it followed a resolution on Thursday directing the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee to seek a Bureau of Indian Affairs review of the police department.

Throughout the all-day meeting open to all enrolled members of the tribe, people expressed concern and frustration about drug and alcohol abuse on the reservation, a homeless encampment at Lapwai where many said drug use and other illegal activity is frequent, and problems with retaliation for filing complaints.

The most dramatic testimony came from Tai Simpson, a community organizer and acting executive director of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence at Boise. Simpson, a member of the tribe, said she was surprised to learn of the poor relationship between victim services and the police department while exploring a federal grant that could have brought $750,000 to the Nez Perce Tribe to work on issues surrounding missing and murdered indiginous people. She said she learned that some people are no longer calling the police, even for serious offenses like sexual abuse of children.

"We have children experiencing repeated sexual assault in our community. They are witnessing domestic violence but there are folks that are not reporting because they feel so unsafe, including with our law enforcement."

Simpson asked for a financial audit of the department, a community outreach plan to rebuild community trust, for the policies and procedures of the department to be made public, establishment of a community liaison officer who people can contact to track their cases and for officers to undergo advocacy and de-escalation training.

Story continues

"We have to acknowledge that we have a problem without gaslighting the folks who are telling you these stories, and hopefully that's what I can do, to help amplify those stories and help build bridges for accountability and trust."

Channa Henry, a former officer with the tribal police, said she was subjected to a maze of conflicting policies, treated differently than other employees and faced retaliation when she filed complaints against the department or fellow officers who acted badly. In addition, she said previous complaints by tribal members prompted the tribal council to authorize an investigation of the department. However, she said the investigation was conducted by a senior member of the department.

"Police cannot police themselves," she said. "They will sweep each other's issues under the rug and only attack those who try to maintain accountability, responsibility, transparency and integrity."

Harold Scott, chief of the police department, defended the agency in his opening remarks and said police officers sacrifice to protect the community.

"Law enforcement is very intricate, very, very delicate, to the point it's one of the most thankless jobs an officer can get into," he said.

Problems with the department existed long before his arrival in 2016, he said, and even before the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department became independent from the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1997. Scott said he is proud that the tribe will open its own jail in the fall that will cater to the special needs of tribal inmates.

Kenton Beckstead, law enforcement executive officer for the tribe, acknowledged there are problems and said there is an effort underway to update the policies and procedures of the department.

"It's a little frustrating. It's something I would like to snap my fingers and have it done, but for us to do it carefully and constructively, it takes time."

The police department had defenders during the floor debate. David Holt said an officer saved his infant grandchild.

"I appreciate the law enforcement officers' response time because it was a matter of time — my grandson would not be alive."

Nancy McCallister said police have been responsive when she has called for help.

"I don't think you should throw the baby out with bathwater. I've had really positive assistance with the tribal police."

One woman said tribal officers worked hard recently to locate the source of threats made against Lapwai schools and return calm to the community.

The motion for a no confidence vote was made by Henry, passed and will be forwarded to the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee.

Other resolutions passed by the council include one calling for an action plan to deal with alcohol and drug abuse including opioid use, another to convene a meeting of tribal landowners and one calling for a proclamation in support of missing and murdered indigenous people awareness.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.