At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’
President Joe Biden told Native American nations gathered for a summit Wednesday that his administration was working to heal the wrongs of the past as he signed an executive order that seeks to make it easier for Indigenous peoples to access federal funding, and have greater autonomy over how to spend it. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/national/ap-biden-to-sign-executive-order-on-federal-funding-for-native-americans/