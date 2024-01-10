What about the tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs in Section 14?

I have read your many informative articles on Section 14, including Paul Albani-Burgio’s recent reporting, “In latest in bid for reparations, Section 14 group turns to billboards, Barbara Boxer.”

My question is that although the articles are often lengthy and detailed, the Agua Caliente tribe’s ownership of the land is usually a mere footnote. The major part of any article is the reparations sought from the City of Palm Springs. What about reparations from the Agua Caliente tribe and the Bureau of Indian Affairs – who would seem to be as responsible for what happened as the City of Palm Springs?

Charles Trenkle, Rancho Mirage

Trump’s ‘conspiracy to end America’

No matter where you land on the political spectrum you owe it to yourself to read “The Conspiracy to End America” by Stuart Stevens, a former Republican propagandist, his word.

Although Trump constantly touts his many successes, Stevens refutes them in the following paragraph: “After four years in the White House, Trump left office with 3 million fewer Americans employed. He was the first president since Herbert Hoover to lose jobs on his watch…He increased the debt more than any non-wartime president in history. Despite protectionist policies, he increased the trade deficit from $481 billion to $679 billion.” It is ironic that the person who served as president for four years now claims he was never an officer of the country and never took an oath to uphold the Constitution.

However, the greatest irony is that if he had acted like a mensch, had shaken hands with President Joe Biden and congratulated him on winning a free and fair election, he would now be skating to an easy win in 2024 instead of facing 91 felony counts in state and federal courts.

Bill Yuracko, Rancho Mirage

On Harvard's president

It is nearly comical to observe part of the media claims Harvard canned Harvard President Claudine Gay on the basis of her race. The university discovered it had made a big mistake making her the president. So, it did the next right thing. She wasn’t canned due to the color of her skin but due to her woeful lack of character.

T. J. Sexton, Indian Wells

Plagiarism is plagiarism

When you get both The New York Times and The Washington Post Op/Eds calling on Harvard President Claudine Gay to resign, it is clearly not a "MAGA—Republican" publicity stunt!

I’m sure that Gay has made positive contributions to Harvard over the years, but the facts remain that up until very recently, she never admitted to plagiarism in her scholarship. Also, she delivered a speech before Congress that’s worthy of a failing grade.

On a personal level, I feel sorry for Gay, but the trailblazing professor and one-time university president will still reportedly earn a nearly $1 million salary. How's that for "just rewards?"

David Tulanian, Henderson, Nevada

