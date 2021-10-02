Tribe, feds bolstering justice systems

Oct. 2—Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill gave an update on court dealings to the CN Tribal Council on Thursday, during a Rules Committee meeting.

The Attorney General's office has now filed more than 2,000 criminal cases in its District Court since January, an increase of around 730 cases since Hill's last report in July. In that time, the number of referrals for juvenile offenses has increased from 147 to 216, and the tribe has filed 37 juvenile delinquent petitions.

The tribe's Juvenile Justice Division currently has six employees, but plans to add two more in October. The AG's office is also working to hire additional attorneys and probation staff. Hill also mentioned that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma has sworn in 24 new federal prosecutors to help address the number of state court cases that have been sent to federal courts due to the McGirt decision.

"That really shows that the United States is moving resources where they need to be moved, as well," she said. "We needed those 24 federal prosecutors."

According to Hill, recent reports have indicated that criminal filings are up about 400 percent in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, and the Northern District's increase was about half of that. The U.S. Judicial Conference has also recommended that Congress create five new federal judgeships — two in the Northern District and three in the Eastern District.

The tribe has been entering into agreements with municipalities within its reservation, which leave criminal jurisdiction with the Cherokee Nation, but allow fees and fines collected by the local police to remain within their municipalities, instead of being sent to the tribe. Hill said tribal leaders are close to executing an agreement with "a very large municipality."

Meanwhile, Hill discussed with tribal councilors state court cases that are turning into Supreme Court cases. She said the Matloff v. Wallace case, which established that the McGirt decision doesn't apply retroactively, could be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Now, that decision by the [Oklahoma] Court of Criminal Appeals has had a cert petition filed," Hill said. "Parish was the name of the defendant in that case, and Parish has filed a Supreme Court cert petition. So we will see whether or not that decision stands, or if it's accepted by the United States Supreme Court."

The state of Oklahoma recently filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior over the federal agency's plan to strip Oklahoma of its jurisdiction to regulate coal mining on tribal reservations. Hill said it's not a case against any tribes, but it's based on the status of tribal reservations.

"The United States is saying, 'This is a reservation. Our law says the state cannot have delegated authority for these purposes over the reservation and, therefore, Oklahoma, you're out of luck.' The United states will have to directly regulate coal mining in the reservations," Hill said. "That is the essential fight in that particular case. We're obviously keeping a close eye on it and analyzing what role the tribe should play in that case."