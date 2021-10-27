Tribe given land where ancestors survived near-annihilation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The land where the Rhode Island Narragansett tribe survived near-annihilation in a battle with English colonists in 1675 has been transferred to the tribe.

The transfer of the land from the Rhode Island Historical Society was finalized Friday. Tribal members gathered Saturday in the woods in South Kingstown at a monument commemorating what they believe to be the site of the Great Swamp Massacre, The Public's Radio reported.

They lit three fires representing the past, present and future, and recognized the return of 5 acres land they consider sacred.

The tribe’s leaders in 1636 granted land to Roger Williams, an exile of the Puritan Massachusetts Bay colony who founded what became the city of Providence. Good relations with English colonists ended in the 1670s when the tribe was nearly destroyed in King Philip’s War. The battle was fought Dec. 19, 1675. Hundreds of tribal members were killed.

In 1906, the family that owned the land gave it to the historical society to preserve it. The society has been working on the transfer for four years so the tribe itself could protect the land. It required court approval because the land was held in a trust.

The Narragansetts are thankful, the tribe's medicine man and historic preservation officer John Brown III told The Boston Globe.

“For many years, the Narragansetts were visitors to a place that was theirs,” he said. “Now that this has happened, we know we can go back to a place of our forefathers, where there was happiness and sorrow, and we can go there as rightful owners.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bail ruling postponed for US journalist jailed in Myanmar

    A decision on the bail application of an American journalist jailed for the past five months in Myanmar has been delayed because the judge broke his arm, the journalist's lawyer said Wednesday. Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. Fenster has been charged with incitement -- also known as sedition -- for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information.

  • NRA draws court's resistance in appeal over New York gun store closures

    A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday cast doubt on an effort by the National Rifle Association to revive its lawsuit challenging New York state's closing of gun stores early in the COVID-19 pandemic because they were "non-essential" businesses. The NRA, which is also defending itself against a lawsuit by New York's attorney general seeking its dissolution, had sued over a March 2020 executive order by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying the closures violated the Second Amendment and other provisions of the U.S. Constitution. A federal judge dismissed the NRA's lawsuit in August 2020, but Cuomo's order was later rescinded and another legal challenge to the order was declared moot.

  • Greece woos investments on Chinese foreign minister's visit

    Greek officials sought to expand Chinese investment in the country during talks on Wednesday with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, that also touched on regional geopolitics, sports and minorities. Greece recently emerged from a brutal decade-long financial crisis that wiped out a quarter of its economy and has been eager to attract international investments. China, which is constructing ports, railways and other infrastructure in dozens of countries around the world under its Belt and Road Initiative, is already heavily involved in Greece.

  • Russia tells Afghan neighbours to say no to U.S., NATO presence

    Russia's top diplomat told Afghanistan's neighbours on Wednesday to refuse to host U.S. or NATO military forces following their withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Kremlin is worried by the risk of Islamist militants spilling into Central Asia from Afghanistan and bristles at the idea of the West gaining a foothold in a region that used to be part of the Soviet Union. "We ... call on Afghanistan's neighbouring countries not to allow a military presence of U.S. and NATO forces which plan to move there after leaving Afghan territory," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

  • Op-Ed: As Confederate statues fall, build monuments to Black heroes at risk of being forgotten

    The story of enslaved Africans and their descendants is at the heart of American history.

  • ‘We’re bringing emotion to archaeology’: rediscovering the lost word of Ad Gefrin

    It is beyond hair-raising to stand in a trench with the remains of an Anglo-Saxon feasting hall. Half-smothered in soil, the 1,500 year-old timber posts once braced its vault. They are blackened and burnt: casualties of a savage revenge enacted by one overlord on another in 633 AD.

  • Do Confederate monuments fit with NC’s Museum of History mission? Not really

    Any potential artifact being considered for its collection has to fit into a museum’s mission — and its building.

  • NC officials have taken down over 20 Confederate monuments recently. Here’s where

    From Raleigh to Charlotte to Wilmington, cities and counties have moved their Civil War statues into cemeteries or into storage.

  • France looted treasures from West Africa 130 years ago. Now 26 prized artifacts are going back to Benin.

    Twenty-six looted colonial-era artifacts are to be displayed in a French museum one final time before they are returned home to Benin, in what officials in the West African country have said is a "historic milestone." The items, which include 19th century thrones, sacred altars and royal statues, were plundered by the French army amid the sacking of Abomey Palace in 1892 and have been held at the Musée du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac in Paris since 2003.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for th

  • Sleepy Hollow's lesser known ghost story: The Curse of the Bronze Lady in New York

    Not far from Headless Horseman Bridge in Sleepy Hollow is a crypt where a larger-than-life woman, cast in bronze, sits waiting.

  • National Juneteenth Museum to be built in Fort Worth beginning in spring 2022

    Fort Worth will become the home to the National Juneteenth Museum, which will teach the history behind the holiday and the legacy and experiences of the enslaved.

  • Final show in France for looted Benin treasures

    A Paris museum on Tuesday exhibited over a dozen colonial-era treasures taken from Benin, the last time they will be shown in France before being handed back in a landmark gesture.